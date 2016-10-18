Latest update October 18th, 2016 12:55 AM

Banks provides support for Inter-Guiana Goodwill Games

Oct 18, 2016 Sports 0

Banks DIH Limited has continued its support for the Inter Guiana Games6 when officials of the company presented a sponsorship package to the National Sports Commission ahead of this weekend’s Games in Guyana.
Banks DIH will be providing Rainforest Water and Powerade, a sports drink with electrolytes for the athletes and officials participating in the Games set for Friday to Sunday.
Water Beverage Brand Manager Clive Pellew made the presentation to Assistant Director of Sport Brian Smith during a simple ceremony at the NSC Office on Homestretch Avenue. Also present were Errol Nelson Band Manager of Banks DIH and R. Sooklall, Accountant of the NSC.
Student athletes from Guyana, French Guiana and Suriname will compete at basketball, volleyball, badminton, futsal football, table tennis, swimming and track and field.
Smith thanked Banks DIH for supporting the annual Games which started back in 1967 and involved the three neighbouring territories that comprise the Guianas.

