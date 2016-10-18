Alleged murder weapon tendered in Pouderoyen murder trial

Police constable Alex Solomon yesterday tendered a brown-handled stainless steel knife, said to be the weapon used in the killing of Plantain Walk resident, Curtis McKinnon.

It is alleged that McKinnon, a father of five, was fatally stabbed to the neck by his reputed wife, Nicola Joseph during a heated argument at his Lot 12 Plantain Walk, Klein Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara home.

Joseph is currently on trial before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow and a 12-member mixed jury in the Georgetown High Court for the capital offence. She is being represented by Attorney Sonia Parag

Reports had indicated that the Guyana Water Incorporated supervisor and the mother of two of his children were involved in an argument over the phone. It was reported that Joseph told police that the man told her she was disrespectful before ending the call. She reportedly told police that Joseph slapped her thrice and she went into the kitchen, picked up a knife and stabbed him to the neck.

Yesterday, Constable Solomon tendered along with the knife, a blood-stained sheet and mosquito net as part of the evidence.

Additionally Trevona Joseph and Joshua Peroune also testified in the case. The two latter witnesses are the children of the accused Nicola Joseph.

Both Joseph and Peroune testified that they were at home when the fight between their mother and stepfather took place.

Last week, police Inspector Lalbachan Dyal testified that he had taken photographs of a bloodied bedroom in which the body of Curtis McKinnon was found, after he was allegedly stabbed by his reputed wife on July 20, 2014.

Inspector Dyal also told the court that he visited the scene of the murder on the day in question, in the company of other police ranks. He recalled entering a wooden building and observing it ransacked. The police witness said that he went into a bedroom and observed some reddish spots that appeared to be blood on a pillow and a mosquito net.

Dyal stated that he took several photographic exposures of the articles and room with a digital camera. He added that after taking the photographs, he went to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station, where he observed Sergeant Singh talking with the accused.

According to the witness, he heard when Sergeant Singh put a murder allegation to the accused to which she replied, “Officer I didn’t mean to do that. I wish I could turn back the hands of times. I do it because he hit me.”

However, Inspector Dyal said that despite making the oral statement, Joseph refused to give police a statement in the absence of her attorney. He said that while in custody, the accused appeared remorseful.

The following day, the witness said he went to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, where he printed the photographs he took at the scene. After printing the photos, he recalled placing police photographic stamps behind each along with his signature.

The police witness stated that he later returned to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station where he handed over the photographs to the investigating rank.

During a Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder in the Magistrate’s Court, the witness said that the photos were tendered and marked as evidence.