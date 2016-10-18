Adams leaves Kent amidst link to vacant Windies role

LONDON, CMC – Jamaican Jimmy Adams has quit as head coach of English County Kent after five years in charge, further fuelling speculation he will take over the vacant role as West Indies head coach.

Only last month, the 48-year-old former West Indies captain was linked to the post after Trinidadian Phil Simmons was suddenly sacked by the West Indies Cricket Board, on the eve of the ongoing tour of Pakistan.

Simmons spent a turbulent 18 months in charge of the Caribbean side, during which time he oversaw the capture of the Twenty20 World Cup in India last April.

Adams, who played 54 Tests for West Indies between 1992 and 2001, took over the reins at Kent ahead of the 2012 season and led them to a third place finish in Division Two that year.

He enjoyed perhaps his best season in the south-east in the recently concluded campaign when Kent finished second, narrowly missing out promotion.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Kent which has been a great learning experience for me. I wanted to be involved in a club that was seeking to grow and I am fortunate to have found that here at Kent over the past five seasons,” Adams said.

“It’s been a delight being involved with all our players as they have developed during the period and especially watching the younger players who have made the step up to first class level.”

He continued: “Working with the club to develop a stronger support team to back up our players has also been a highlight for me.

“I’m extremely grateful for the members and supporters who have consistently backed me, the team and the club’s overall vision.”

In his time at Kent, Adams became a popular figure and club chairman, George Kennedy, hailed the former Test batsman’s contribution.

“We thank Jimmy for his fine service of the club and wish him all the best for the future,” Kennedy said.

“His commitment to developing Kentish cricket talent is shown by the core of homegrown players now at the heart of our professional squad.”

Adams led West Indies in 15 Tests, winning four, losing eight and drawing three.

As a left-hander, he made 3012 runs at an average of 41 with six hundreds.