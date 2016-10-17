Winter elected as new HRFC President

– New constitution approved by members

Founding member of the Herstelling Raiders Football Club (HRFC) based at Herstelling on the East Bank of Demerara, Devnon Winter was on Saturday evening last elected as the club’s new President replacing Seenauth Ramsahai.

Winter has as his Secretary Quazim Yussuf, while Kristopher Roberts will serve as Vice President and Roy Persaud, Treasurer. The rest of the executive is Parbattie Winter (Equipment and Field Director), Orwin Hunte (Technical Director) with Anola Braithwaite, Richard Doodnauth and Uniss Yussuf as the three Committee Members.

The club members also approved a new constitution which gives this new body a life of two years. Winter in remarks following the elections thanked the members for the level of confidence they have showed in him and the executive committee whilst pledging to continue building on the platform that was set by immediate past president, Ramsahai.

“We have a bright and exciting future ahead of us as a club working to develop our members. This new body will be all inclusive in the way we do things and yes, we will be involving Mr. Ramsahai as we continue to evolve.”

President of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA), Franklin Wilson, who also served as Returning Officer, congratulated Winter and his new executive for taking on the challenge of taking the club forward for the next two years, pointing out that they have a number of talented players.

Wilson noted that the club, whilst still young has already made a solid impression in East Bank football having won the Under-11 competition whilst they have placed 2nd in both the Stag Senior League and Sunburst Under-17 leagues.

He pledged the continued support and guidance of the EBFA towards the club’s continued efforts of providing for its members. The new executive is expected meet shortly.

HRFC is the first club in the association to approve a new constitution in keeping with the association’s aim of strengthening and bringing the administration of each club in line with theirs as was directed by the GFF.

The other clubs affiliated to the EBFA are Agricola, Mocha Champs, Diamond United, Grove Hi Tech, Soesdyke Falcons and Kuru Kururu Warriors. Friendship and Circuit Ville Jaguars are Provisional members.