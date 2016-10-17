Latest update October 17th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Winter elected as new HRFC President

Oct 17, 2016 Sports 0

– New constitution approved by members

New HRFC President Devnon Winter (seated 2nd left) with his executive seated from right, Quazim Yussuf, Kristopher Roberts and Ms. Parbattie Winter. Standing from right are Roy Persaud, Uniss Yussuf, Richard Doodnauth and Ms. Anola Braithwaite

New HRFC President Devnon Winter (seated 2nd left) with his executive seated from right, Quazim Yussuf, Kristopher Roberts and Ms. Parbattie Winter. Standing from right are
Roy Persaud, Uniss Yussuf, Richard Doodnauth and Ms. Anola Braithwaite

Founding member of the Herstelling Raiders Football Club (HRFC) based at Herstelling on the East Bank of Demerara, Devnon Winter was on Saturday evening last elected as the club’s new President replacing Seenauth Ramsahai.
Winter has as his Secretary Quazim Yussuf, while Kristopher Roberts will serve as Vice President and Roy Persaud, Treasurer. The rest of the executive is Parbattie Winter (Equipment and Field Director), Orwin Hunte (Technical Director) with Anola Braithwaite, Richard Doodnauth and Uniss Yussuf as the three Committee Members.
The club members also approved a new constitution which gives this new body a life of two years. Winter in remarks following the elections thanked the members for the level of confidence they have showed in him and the executive committee whilst pledging to continue building on the platform that was set by immediate past president, Ramsahai.
“We have a bright and exciting future ahead of us as a club working to develop our members. This new body will be all inclusive in the way we do things and yes, we will be involving Mr. Ramsahai as we continue to evolve.”
President of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA), Franklin Wilson, who also served as Returning Officer, congratulated Winter and his new executive for taking on the challenge of taking the club forward for the next two years, pointing out that they have a number of talented players.
Wilson noted that the club, whilst still young has already made a solid impression in East Bank football having won the Under-11 competition whilst they have placed 2nd in both the Stag Senior League and Sunburst Under-17 leagues.
He pledged the continued support and guidance of the EBFA towards the club’s continued efforts of providing for its members. The new executive is expected meet shortly.
HRFC is the first club in the association to approve a new constitution in keeping with the association’s aim of strengthening and bringing the administration of each club in line with theirs as was directed by the GFF.
The other clubs affiliated to the EBFA are Agricola, Mocha Champs, Diamond United, Grove Hi Tech, Soesdyke Falcons and Kuru Kururu Warriors. Friendship and Circuit Ville Jaguars are Provisional members.

More in this category

Sports

5th Kadir Memorial ‘Ounce of Gold’ 70-mile Cycle Road Race … Eastman golden in victory; Leung, Ellis, Niles, Spencer & Melville are winners too

5th Kadir Memorial ‘Ounce of Gold’ 70-mile Cycle Road...

Oct 17, 2016

By Franklin Wilson Team Coco’s Hamza Eastman outdueled reigning national Road Race King Geron Williams in an exciting finish to pedal off with the top prize of one ounce of gold and trophy when...
Read More
‘AK’ fires in Barbados, Gibson takes Best Boxer

‘AK’ fires in Barbados, Gibson takes...

Oct 17, 2016

2016 Darcy Beckles Bodybuilding Invitational Classic … Cipriani is 2nd in Men’s Physique Tall Class

2016 Darcy Beckles Bodybuilding Invitational...

Oct 17, 2016

Winter elected as new HRFC President

Winter elected as new HRFC President

Oct 17, 2016

Nand Persaud and Sky Plus Incorporated expresses thanks for support

Nand Persaud and Sky Plus Incorporated expresses...

Oct 17, 2016

SPR Enterprise ECCC 40-over Final … Ramlakhan leads Enmore to win over defending Champs Fairfield SC

SPR Enterprise ECCC 40-over Final …...

Oct 17, 2016

NBS 2ND Division 40-over cricket … Ramdeen 113 help Everest maul Diplomats

NBS 2ND Division 40-over cricket … Ramdeen...

Oct 17, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • INHERITANCE

    Did the former government leave the present regime a bankrupt economy and high debts? This is as lopsided a viewpoint... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch