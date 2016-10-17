Trial continues into taxi driver’s murder

A Voir Dire (a trial within a trial) continues to take center stage as the trial of the man who allegedly killed a taxi driver back in 2010 continued in the Berbice High Court before Justice William Ramlall and a jury.

The accused, Stephen Campbell, of Lot 5 Number Seven, Bramsfield Village; East Coast Berbice is accused of murdering taxi driver Trevor Kissoon, between June 9 and June 10, 2010, before dumping his body.

The badly battered body of Kissoon, 27, of 24 Alexander Street, New Amsterdam, was found in a trench at Bramsfield No 7, East Coast Berbice, around noon on June 10, 2010.

Kissoon, who was employed with the J&N Taxi Service in New Amsterdam, was driving a silver-grey 212 Toyota Car HB 7489. At the time of the man’s disappearance, he was working the 19:00hrs to 07:00 hrs shift.

The state’s case is being presented by Prosecutor Attorney-at- Law Stacy Goodings, while the accused is being represented by attorneys at law Mursalene Bacchus and Perry Goosai.

When the matter continued, Detective Corporal Michael Peters took the witness stand and detailed that he, along with Assistant Superintendent Trevor Reid, Corporal Suesankar and a party of policemen had journeyed to the home of Campbell.

Campbell was told of the allegation, arrested and taken to the Central Police Station before being taken to the Sparendaam Police Station where he was placed in custody.

He had subsequently called Peters to tell him something. At that point Attorney-at-Law Bacchus made an objection. The matter was subsequently adjourned.

Testifying earlier were Trimatie Wong who told the court that on the day in question, she visited the scene and saw the body of Kissoon, which was partly in a trench and on the parapet.

Stefan Jagdeo told the court that he worked as a dispatcher with the taxi service. He told the court that he and Kissoon worked at the taxi service. He was working on the night in question and around 23:00 hrs he received a call for a taxi to make a pick-up. He subsequently contacted Kissoon and gave him the details on the pick-up. Jennifer Burrowes, an aunt of the deceased, testified of being visited by Kissoon earlier during the night. She subsequently got a call and went to No.7, but did not get to see Kissoon. The taxi driver’s cousin, Gregory Ramsammy, testified to identifying the body and witnessing the post mortem. Police Detective Sergeant Lawrence Thomas also testified to visiting the scene and conducting investigations into the matter. He witnessed the post mortem examination which was conducted by Dr. Vivekanand Brijmohan. The post mortem report was also tendered.

The state’s case is that on the night in question the taxi service received a call from a cell phone asking for a car to do a pick up at the Sheet Anchor Turn in East Canje. Kissoon subsequently reported that he had located the customer and was heading to Rose Hall Town, where he was to make another pick up and then drop off at a popular hotel in New Amsterdam, before returning with the other person to Skeldon.

The man was not heard from again despite diligent efforts to make contact with him by phone and other means during the night. A missing person’s report was subsequently made.

His relatives had mounted a search and sometime later Kissoon’s battered body was found next to a bridge at the side of a trench at Bramsfield, East Coast Berbice. When the body was found his head was bashed in and his eyes were gouged. The police conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of Campbell, some two years after the incident. The car was never found.

The matter is continuing.