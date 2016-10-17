Still missing after one year…Footballer, friend ‘disposed of’ over stolen cache?

– cops caution about speculation, working on several leads

A hit-man helped to abduct and torture Alpha United goal-keeper Ronson Williams and his friend Carlos Anderson over a missing cache of money and drugs before ‘disposing’ of the victims.

At least, that is one of several reports that investigators have received about the fate of the two friends, who vanished without trace on September 10, 2015.

Williams and Anderson reportedly vanished shortly after leaving Williams’ Bent Street residence, and police had subsequently said that they were treating the case as one of abduction.

They subsequently issued a wanted bulletin for 41-year-old Gary Mervin Primo, called ‘Gary Talkout’, in relation to “investigations into the abduction” of Williams and Anderson.

Police confirmed that Primo was questioned and released.

“The information that we are getting is that they are missing,” a senior police official said yesterday. “Any other information is speculation. We are hearing many stories (about the men’s fate). We are still working to locate them.”

One of the more disturbing stories investigators have been told is that around September 3, 2015, Williams, 28, with Anderson, 20, acting as a ‘lookout’ broke into the home of an East Coast Demerara resident and made off with valuable items. The items reportedly included narcotics.

Kaieteur News understands that the resident had made a report at a police station about losing millions in money and jewellery.

According to Williams’ mother, Desiree Carter, on the evening of September 10, 2015, her son came to her Bent Street home. He collected two pairs of pants and a jersey, and indicated that he was going to a girlfriend in Sophia before heading to the football match.

She said that when she looked out the window, she saw Williams driving his friend’s car, while Anderson was in the front passenger seat. There are reports that a dark-coloured car was behind their vehicle.

The men have not been seen since.

In an earlier interview, Anderson’s mother, Carmelita Pestano, recalled calling her son on his cell phone that night.

“Around nine o’clock he say he at Tasha. After that the phone went to voicemail.” She continued to receive a voicemail message up to December, 2015, after which there were indications that the device was either disconnected or turned off.

Carter said that she reported the matter to the police since September 15, while Carmelita Pestano Anderson, the mother of Carlos Anderson, reported the matter on September 13 at the Alberttown Police Station. Police were later told that Williams and Anderson were abducted outside Williams’ Bent Street home.

They were reportedly taken to an East Coast Demerara residence and tortured. Afterwards, they were allegedly ‘disposed of.’ The alleged hit man reportedly fled overseas, but is said to have returned to Guyana.

Detectives were also told that individuals behind the disappearance destroyed the silver-grey car in which Williams and Anderson were transported.

Last January, police detained, but eventually released a brother-in-law of the missing football player.

They also detained a Parika, East Bank Essequibo businessman the following month. At the time, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum had stated that the investigation was “at a critical stage.”

In previous interviews, both mothers said that they had never heard anything unsavory about their sons.

But they both related hearing rumours about their sons over the past few months, ranging from claims that they had gone to Suriname, to claims that they had been murdered and their bodies burnt.

“A mother can’t know everything her son does,” Carmelita Anderson said.

“But all I want to know is the truth. If he done something wrong, we all are human; we make mistakes. We want to know. Even the car vanish.”

The family is offering a reward for any credible information pertaining to the disappearance of Williams and Anderson.

Contact numbers are 592-678-1907 or 592-697-7738.

Persons with information about his whereabouts can contact the police on telephone numbers 227-2128, 227-1149, 225-6411 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.