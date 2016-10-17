SPR Enterprise ECCC 40-over Final … Ramlakhan leads Enmore to win over defending Champs Fairfield SC

By Sean Devers

Nineteen-year-old East Coast Franchise Wicketkeeper batsman Vishwanauth Ramlakhan stroked a classy 88 and Satesh Jainarine and Chandraban Seemangal took four wickets each to spur Enmore to a 49-run win over defending champions Fairfield Sports Club yesterday at Enmore in the Final of the SPR Enterprise East Coast Cricket Committee (ECCC) 40 overs cricket competition.

Ramlakhan reached the boundary six times and cleared it once in his 93-ball innings and got support from Navin Gobin’s unbeaten 28. Gavin Moriah (26) and Christopher Surat (23) also contributed as the hosts reached 222-8 with Richard Chetura taking 2-30.

Ramnarine Chetura hit three fours and a six in a defiant 57 from 75 balls but only Wasim Mustapha (30) offered resistance for Fairfield who were bowled out for 173 to suffer their only loss on the most important day of the tournament. Off-Spinner Jainarine (4-37) and Seemangal who followed up his 7-35 against Enterprise, took 4-9.

Played in steaming heat on a lightning fast outfield and slow track at a venue with the best facilities on the East Coast of Demerara, Richard Chetura removed both openers to leave Enmore, urged on by a large and vocal crowd, on 12-2.

Ramnarine Chetura trapped Rudolph Singh (23) LBW at 65-3 before the left-handed Surat and the fluent Ramlakhan, who scored the only century (114 v Calcutta) for Enmore joined forces and revived the position with entertaining batting.

Surat swept off-spinner Leon Targoonchanue, a carbon copy in size and bowling action of West Indies ‘A’ spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, for six to post the 100, but five runs later, Enmore slipped from 105-3 to 105-6.

Surat was LBW to Alex Marshall and Chandraban Seemangal and Ajeet Harrilall were run out for ducks much to the disappointment of the Enmore fans despite the ‘Bollywood and Dancehall music blaring from the ‘Cool Runners’ Sound System.

But a 55-run seventh wicket stand between Moriah and Ramlakhan, who swept Targoonchanue for his only six, and fans, not short of liquid refreshments, were back on their feet.

Moriah was removed at 160-7 but Gobin and Ramlakhan added 42 runs before Ramlakhan chipped into Motilall Chetura and was stumped at 202-8. Moriah and Jainarine (10*) saw their team to 222 with a 20-run unfinished ninth wicket stand.

When Fairfield began their chase, Marshall (5) had his stump knocked back by Imran Hassan at 15-1 before GCB’s Franchise League left-arm pacer Moriah trapped Mark Shaw (17) LBW at 28-2 and although Mustapha batted well and the third wicket stand was beginning to look threatening, Enmore still held the advantage.

Mustapha missed a sweep at Jainarine at 117-3 and three more wickets from Jainarine had Fairfield in a spin at 137-7.

But Ramnarine Chetura fought a hard battle until he was eight out to a brilliant catch at long-on trying to go over the top to Seemangal as the fielding of both teams remained outstanding all day.

At the presentation Ceremony Anil Persaud of the ECCC and Director of the WICB Anand Sanasie were among those to speak while the winner and runners-up trophies were handed over to the respective Captains. Two fans, impressed by the batting of Ramlakhan presented the teenager with $5,000 each.