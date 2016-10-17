Latest update October 17th, 2016 12:55 AM

Shallow grave murder…Cops locate slain miner's ATV, release colleague

Investigators from the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Major Crimes Unit have taken over the case of a 24-year-old man who was shot dead during an alleged robbery at 16 Miles, Bartica last Tuesday and then buried in a shallow grave.
Abraham Mohamed Khan of Third Avenue, Bartica was slain around 18:000 hrs while he and a colleague were on their way to Bartica with gold they had ‘washed down’ from their camp earlier in the day.
The colleague who has been identified as Albert Junior Abrams was released from police custody on Saturday.
According to information, the two men were on their way to Bartica on an ATV when two gunmen came out of the bushes and opened fire at them.

The ATV that was recovered

Dead: Abraham Mohamed Khan

Khan, who was the rider, allegedly fell off the bike after a bullet struck him to the neck.
According to reports, the survivor claimed that the two bandits collected the bag with gold and tied him up to a tree.
“He claimed that when they tied him in the bush, he hear when they leave on the ATV. He said that a lil while later, they come back and loose he,” a police source said.
The source further explained that the bandits untied him and told him to continue his journey on foot.
Kaieteur News was told that the ATV, in which the men allegedly escaped on, was found abandoned the following day about six miles from Bartica.
Investigators are said to be double checking the story provided by the survivor.
Both men were working with a gold miner identified as Roy Kissoon.

