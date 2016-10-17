Rising Sun Rodeo 2016 set for Sunday October 30

It’s Rodeo time again on the West Coast of Berbice as the Rising Sun Rodeo Committee stages their grand annual one day Rodeo on Sunday October 30 at the Rising Sun Turf Club, Arima Park, West Coast, Berbice starting at 11:00 hrs. The event has by now become an annual affair and Kaieteur Sports understand that this year there will be a number of new features as the event gets bigger.

With the weather more on the dry side so far this year, more dare devil, skills, thrills and spills are expected to take center stage, when the day’s activity gets underway with some 12 events listed.

If you enjoy the thrill of vaqueros straddling wild bulls even as those bulls attempt to unseat the riders or maybe you would prefer to see vaqueros attempting to milk wild cows, whatever your desire, the Rising Sun Turf Club will be the place to be. Among the events listed to be competed are steer roping, bare back bronco, male and female barrel race, wild cow milking, calf roping, wild bull riding, saddle bronco, the Rodeo King Competition and the popular Tug o War events. A number of other novelty events are also carded for the days programme included the Beer drinking competition, winding down on Horses back etc.

Vaqueros (cow boys) are expected from overseas including Brazil, Suriname and Venezuela to match skills with their Guyanese counterparts.

Locals are expected from the Interior locations of Guyana including Lethem and the Rupununi Savannahs. While closer to home, Cowboys from the West Coast Berbice, the Corentyne and Berbice River will also be in action.

According to coordinator Fazal Habibulla, a number of new stunts are expected to be performed with the weather being in excellent condition so far.

He stated that presently massive renovation work is ongoing at the venue and fans will be in for a grand time as the event features the best Vaqueros from this part of the continent on show.

Close to $1M will be up for grabs in the one-day event. (Samuel Whyte)