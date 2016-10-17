NBS 2ND Division 40-over cricket … Ramdeen 113 help Everest maul Diplomats

Latest update October 17th, 2016 12:55 AM
Khemraj Ramdeen’s 114 led Everest to a 256-run win over Diplomats at Everest yesterday in the latest round of GCA’s NBS second division 40-over cricket tournament.
Saheed Mohamed (58), Richie Looknauth (37), Akshaya Persaud (35) and Gavin Sookdeo (30) supported Ramdeen as the host amassed 371-6 off 40 overs.
Everest fell just five runs of the record 376-4 made by DCC against Third Class on Saturday but Everest is a much larger ground than GYO where Raymond Perez’s ton led DCC to that total.
Diplomats were bowled out for 115 all out in 28.2 overs with Krishna Mondisir top scoring with 43. Left-arm spinner Javed Rasheed captured 4-24 off 8 overs and got support from Saheed Mohamed (2-13) and Rajin Sookdeo (2-22). Riyad Sattaur and Richie Looknauth took one wicket each
Oct 17, 2016By Franklin Wilson Team Coco’s Hamza Eastman outdueled reigning national Road Race King Geron Williams in an exciting finish to pedal off with the top prize of one ounce of gold and trophy when...
Oct 17, 2016
Oct 17, 2016
Oct 17, 2016
Oct 17, 2016
Oct 17, 2016
Oct 17, 2016
My friend Leonard Craig has gone away. He won’t be back for a long time. It will be difficult for the AFC to replace... more
Did the former government leave the present regime a bankrupt economy and high debts? This is as lopsided a viewpoint... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and Senior Fellow at the... more
Political opposition parties are stuck in one gear. They all refuse to accept the good that the other party is doing,... more