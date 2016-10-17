NBS 2ND Division 40-over cricket … Ramdeen 113 help Everest maul Diplomats

Khemraj Ramdeen’s 114 led Everest to a 256-run win over Diplomats at Everest yesterday in the latest round of GCA’s NBS second division 40-over cricket tournament.

Saheed Mohamed (58), Richie Looknauth (37), Akshaya Persaud (35) and Gavin Sookdeo (30) supported Ramdeen as the host amassed 371-6 off 40 overs.

Everest fell just five runs of the record 376-4 made by DCC against Third Class on Saturday but Everest is a much larger ground than GYO where Raymond Perez’s ton led DCC to that total.

Diplomats were bowled out for 115 all out in 28.2 overs with Krishna Mondisir top scoring with 43. Left-arm spinner Javed Rasheed captured 4-24 off 8 overs and got support from Saheed Mohamed (2-13) and Rajin Sookdeo (2-22). Riyad Sattaur and Richie Looknauth took one wicket each