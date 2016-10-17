Latest update October 17th, 2016 12:55 AM

Nand Persaud and Sky Plus Incorporated expresses thanks for support

The Nand Persaud Group of Companies of No36 Macedonia, Corentyne Berbice and its Karibee Rice Brand in association with its Sky Plus Incorporated Promotion Group has expressed thanks to all those who contributed in one way or the other to make their recently held one day horserace meet dubbed as the” Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic” a success.
According to coordinator Mohindra “Mohin” Persaud, cognizant of the fact that the event of such nature was held for the first time, they were grateful and pleased with the support shown.
The organisers would like to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Trophy Stall, Republic Bank, Exotic Style Trucking Service, Balram Shane General Store and Alvin Rupert of Black Bush, D Sawh Mechanical Work Shop and Sham Hardeen among others.
The committee will also like to say special thanks to Commander B Division Senior Superintendent Kevin Adonis and ranks of the Guyana police force and to all for their support and look for their continued patronage for the next activity.
(Samuel Whyte)

