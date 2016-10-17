Mother of paralyzed teen hopes for medical miracle

– lad struck down while heading to football match

A medical miracle is what the relatives of 13 year old Shemar Henry are hoping for, after an accident, which occurred earlier this year, left him virtually paralyzed.

The accident which occurred on May 29, last, resulted in Henry and 44-year-old Wazir Ali being hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

The teenage boy was walking along the West Bank Demerara Public road with two friends who were going to play football when a blue Nissan Bluebird struck him.

The teen was reportedly “pitched into the air” upon impact. After hitting Henry, the car then struck Ali, who was waiting on a bus. Ali sustained severe damage to his left leg, which had to be amputated.

The driver then crashed into a parked car and ended up in a trench.

Video footage from nearby buildings indicated that the car was moving at a fast rate when it struck the pedestrians. The driver has since been charged.

But Harry has shown little sign of improvement.

Owing to severe brain damage, Shemar cannot talk or move without assistance. He lies in bed all day where he is tended to by his mother, Sharon Davidson. She explained that her son is being fed via a tube.

“He can’t eat anything solid, everything is liquid. The tube recently came out so I have to feed him with soup, porridge and so on.” Davidson said.

The woman said that the past few months have been challenging. She noted that given her son’s condition, he requires 24 hour monitoring.

“He wears pampers so I have to check on him steady and its real difficult cause I used to sell but I had ease up on that to look after my son,” the single mother added.

Several times a month, Davidson said that she has to carry the teen for therapy at the hospital.

“It has been really hard on me but I do it because he‘s my son.”

The mother said that at this point however, her only wish is to see her son better.

“The doctors say they can’t do nothing since it’s serious head injuries but I want to know if I could get another opinion from doctors overseas.”

The mother says that what has been even more difficult is the fact that she has to look at her son in that state.

“He ain’t born so. He was perfectly normal and he used to help me out. So I know is not easy having to take care of him so. I just hope there’s a chance I can do something about it,” the woman stressed.