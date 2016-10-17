Guyana prepares for first-ever Coconut festival

Guyana’s first ever Coconut Festival is to be held between 28-30 October at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

This exhibition, which promises to focus attention on the coconut’s variety of uses, and its economic and creative possibilities, is a collaboration between the Ministry of Business, the Department of Tourism and the Ministry of Agriculture.

The coconut’s nutritional value, the decorative value of the shell, tree trunk, branches and fronds, as well as the numerous ways for re-use of discarded parts will be featured.

Last Monday, Miss Universe Guyana, Soyini Fraser was officially appointed as the ambassador for this extraordinary festival. There was also a display of coconut inspired paintings, done by 20 talented upcoming artists. Fraser stated that the coconut festival is a timely initiative and it is something that has gone unnoticed for a long time.

“I believe that this is something that Guyana can push, that can create lots of revenue and jobs and boost the tourism industry”, Fraser further stated.

There are a number of activities planned in observance of this super-fruit.

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, stated he was pleased to announce Guyana’s first ever Coconut Awareness Week and Festival.

“This week has to do with the celebration of coconuts and in the course of the week there will be a wealth of interesting information about coconuts and about Guyana.

This week climaxes with Guyana’s first Coconut Festival and the recognition that the widespread use of coconut products globally is not reflected in any overall familiarity with the coconut itself.

This points to a need for greater awareness to be created through tourism. Hence the coconut has now been added to Guyana’s list of tourist attractions,” the Minister added.

Noel Holder, Minister of Agriculture said that this event is one way to promote agri-tourism, which is a new area for agricultural diversification. This is a growing phenomenon, Holder said.

“It is here our ministries are presented with the opportunity to boost rural economies involved in coconut production, as well as conserving natural resources in a more sustainable approach. Further, by this joint venture, we are creating a strategic relationship to drive not only the Coconut Festival but other initiatives that can be developed along the lines of agri-tourism.”

“The first Coconut Festival is indeed a momentous occasion; we certainly look forward to establishing this as an annual event in the ministry’s Agriculture Month activities.”

The Chairman of this festive event, Donald Sinclair stated that, “in observance of The Coconut Awareness Week for the first time in the history of Guyana, we dedicate a special week to a particular product – the coconut. We do this with good reason.”