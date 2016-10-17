Guyana Open Bible Standard Church hosts annual health fair

Churches are well known for being spiritual sanctuaries to many, but last Saturday it was all about healthy bodies for the Guyana Open Bible Standard Church, the only one of its kind in Guyana.

The spiritual body in collaboration with The Region Three Health and Wellness Club hosted a Health Fair at the church’s Lamaha and Oronoque Streets, Georgetown location.

Testing for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) was taken advantage of by many persons who turned out at the annual health fair

This is according to Dr. Penelope McCallum, one of the many doctors who volunteered services towards the worthy cause.

There were several areas set up for persons to test their blood pressure, sugar, cholesterol, HIV status and Body Mass Index (BMI) among others.

In addition, there was also a blood drive done by the National Blood Transfusion Service and free eye testing offered by Sears optical. There was a special section which allowed persons to speak with doctors about health problems affecting them; and seek advice from lawyers on legal issues.

Dr. McCallum, a Cuban trained doctor said that most persons took advantage of HIV and eye testing and dental care. The doctor added that it is advisable for persons to have yearly check-ups to keep themselves healthy.

Nadina Taharally, assistant Chairman of The Region Three Health and Wellness Club said the aim of the health fair was to educate persons on ways in which they can have and maintain a healthy lifestyle. She stated that various doctors and individuals volunteered their services.

The chairman stated that the club will be carrying out health fairs in Wakenaam and Legaun, next month.