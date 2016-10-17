Latest update October 17th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana Open Bible Standard Church hosts annual health fair

Oct 17, 2016 News 0

Churches are well known for being spiritual sanctuaries to many, but last Saturday it was all about healthy bodies for the Guyana Open Bible Standard Church, the only one of its kind in Guyana.
The spiritual body in collaboration with The Region Three Health and Wellness Club hosted a Health Fair at the church’s Lamaha and Oronoque Streets, Georgetown location.
Testing for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) was taken advantage of by many persons who turned out at the annual health fair
This is according to Dr. Penelope McCallum, one of the many doctors who volunteered services towards the worthy cause.
There were several areas set up for persons to test their blood pressure, sugar, cholesterol, HIV status and Body Mass Index (BMI) among others.
In addition, there was also a blood drive done by the National Blood Transfusion Service and free eye testing offered by Sears optical. There was a special section which allowed persons to speak with doctors about health problems affecting them; and seek advice from lawyers on legal issues.

Doctors and members of The Region Three Health and Wellness Club

Doctors and members of The Region Three Health and Wellness Club

Dr. McCallum, a Cuban trained doctor said that most persons took advantage of HIV and eye testing and dental care. The doctor added that it is advisable for persons to have yearly check-ups to keep themselves healthy.
Nadina Taharally, assistant Chairman of The Region Three Health and Wellness Club said the aim of the health fair was to educate persons on ways in which they can have and maintain a healthy lifestyle. She stated that various doctors and individuals volunteered their services.
The chairman stated that the club will be carrying out health fairs in Wakenaam and Legaun, next month.

More in this category

Sports

Bravo, Samuels shine as Windies frustrate Pakistan

Bravo, Samuels shine as Windies frustrate Pakistan

Oct 16, 2016

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Left-hander Darren Bravo and veteran Marlon Samuels missed out on hundreds but their contrasting half-centuries proved the catalyst, as West Indies batted the...
Read More
Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Championship…Defending champs St. Agnes joined by six teams on maximum points

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football...

Oct 16, 2016

E’bo Franchise team not supported by ECB-Forbes Daniels

E’bo Franchise team not supported by ECB-Forbes...

Oct 16, 2016

Garrett, Marcus for tryouts in Portugal

Garrett, Marcus for tryouts in Portugal

Oct 16, 2016

GFA/STAG Premier League 2015/2016 winners receive prizes

GFA/STAG Premier League 2015/2016 winners receive...

Oct 16, 2016

Over 50 entered for Rising Sun Turf and Jumbo Jet race meet

Over 50 entered for Rising Sun Turf and Jumbo Jet...

Oct 16, 2016

NBS 2nd division 40-over cricket …Perez (100), Rutherford (81) lead DCC to record 376-4

NBS 2nd division 40-over cricket …Perez...

Oct 16, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch