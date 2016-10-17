Govt slack, dem not tightening up

Soulja Bai should put he hand on this slackness that going on. De Auditor General complain that year after year he mekking recommendation to tighten loopholes here and there, strengthen systems and things like that.

But year after year de people not paying heed to wha de man saying because as everybody know, Jagdeo, that scamp, encourage wholesale thiefing.

Dem boys think wid a new govt things gun change but nutten ain’t change. De Auditor General seh only 15% of de recommendation wha he mek last year, implement.

Is time some of dem get jail fuh thiefing because if you not putting de systems in place to monitor and tighten up it mean you thiefing and allowing others to thief just like Jagdeo.

He allow all kinds and forms of slackness. He allow Babbie fuh thief de complex plus de well. He allow all de skullduggery to go on at GECOM.

Dem boys hope he answer fu de US$120 million wha this country owe Venezuela. He got to seh wheh de money deh because according to Soulja Bai is only US$2 million deh in de account. Dem boys did remember he seh how he reinvest de money to get a higher rate of return. Dem boys hope he nah invest it wid Babbie, BK, Boyah or BaiShan.

De Auditor General had to ketch and expose one dealer who behave like if he got PID wid GRA. PID is Permission for Immediate Delivery. That is only granted to emergency imports and perishables. But it look like auto dealers decide that vehicles tun perishables overnight.

From de time Robeson was Minister fuh Public Works dem start over paying kantractahs fuh kickbacks. To this day many of de contracts deh halfway and dem kantractahs get full payment. Dem boys want know if de Attorney General gun go after dem. He got to represent de state and already he show signs that he know to cut a deal.

He fuss cut a deal wid BK and de Haags Bosch fuh US$7 million. That deal smelling wuss than de dump site. And is not dem boys seh suh, is dem friends talking.

Then he cut deal wid DDL; he cut a deal wid Rudisa and he looking fuh see who more he can cut a deal wid.

De way dem cutting deals don’t be surprised if dem cut a deal wid Babbie.

Talk half and tell dem boys if you hear bout any more silent deals.