Latest update October 17th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Following fall out between Guyana and BaiShanLin…Vaitarna makes swift moves to put its house in order

Oct 17, 2016 News 0

– Natural Resources Minister

After witnessing the many ways in which the controversial BaiShanLin Forest Development Inc. paid for its mistakes in the forestry sector, it appears as though Indian logging company, Vaitarna Holdings Private Inc. is making swift moves to put its house in order.
This is according to Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman.
At his most recent press conference, Trotman indicated that Vaitarna is making moves to honour its commitment to value added production when it comes to Guyana’s logs.
“Value added” refers to the enhancement of a raw material thereby increasing its worth.
“They have brought some mills and I think they got the message and they are working towards value added. The Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) is monitoring them and we are in talks. The expectation is that we can strengthen our relationship,” Trotman said.
Over the years, Vaitarna Holdings was granted fiscal concessions on machinery and equipment with a value of $1.142 billion, equivalent to US$5.712 million. This was based on an investment agreement it had entered into with the Government of Guyana. The company also has access to 737,835 hectares of State forest.

Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman

Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman

Last year, the entity said that it had started some amount of value added production. Vaitarna even claimed that it fulfilled its commitment to Guyana to add value to their operations by installing three WoodMizer Sawmills – one of which was as a “portable” sawmill – at its Wineperu location, Essequibo River. It also stated that a saw-doctoring unit facility has also been established to add value.
However, several anti-corruption advocates and forestry experts challenged those remarks by the company, saying that those types of mills can be deemed appropriate in adding value to small and medium scale operations. They stressed that the equipment does not apply to Vaitarna which has control over the second largest forest concession in the state.
Officials had said that installing those mills instead of erecting a “full-out” wood processing facility is a sign of frustration deriving from the mounting of pressure over the years from competitors and the media to have the company keep its promise made to Guyana and its people.
Vaitarna currently has the capacity to produce approximately 350,000BM (825 m3) of lumber per month on an eight-hour shift.
The company has in the past come under scrutiny after several reports began to surface that it was exporting raw lumber.
The exportation of logs rather than processing the timber locally has long been a concern since numerous promises have been made by the previous administration and foreign investors about value-added operations.
The promise of value-added has been seen as a “sugar coating” to enable the export of large quantities of logs, particularly to China and India, even though there is little job creation in Guyana or value enhancement in this sector.

More in this category

Sports

Bravo, Samuels shine as Windies frustrate Pakistan

Bravo, Samuels shine as Windies frustrate Pakistan

Oct 16, 2016

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Left-hander Darren Bravo and veteran Marlon Samuels missed out on hundreds but their contrasting half-centuries proved the catalyst, as West Indies batted the...
Read More
Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Championship…Defending champs St. Agnes joined by six teams on maximum points

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football...

Oct 16, 2016

E’bo Franchise team not supported by ECB-Forbes Daniels

E’bo Franchise team not supported by ECB-Forbes...

Oct 16, 2016

Garrett, Marcus for tryouts in Portugal

Garrett, Marcus for tryouts in Portugal

Oct 16, 2016

GFA/STAG Premier League 2015/2016 winners receive prizes

GFA/STAG Premier League 2015/2016 winners receive...

Oct 16, 2016

Over 50 entered for Rising Sun Turf and Jumbo Jet race meet

Over 50 entered for Rising Sun Turf and Jumbo Jet...

Oct 16, 2016

NBS 2nd division 40-over cricket …Perez (100), Rutherford (81) lead DCC to record 376-4

NBS 2nd division 40-over cricket …Perez...

Oct 16, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch