Customer wrestles with gunman during robbery in restaurant

The display of courage and bravery by two victims of an armed robbery at a Chinese Restaurant in La Parfaite Harmony, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on Saturday led to the capture of one of the suspects.
The firearm and one of the victims’ wallets with cash was recovered.
According to information received, around 23:30 hrs, two customers were dining at the restaurant when the two unmasked suspects, one armed with a gun, entered and demanded their valuables.
A shot was fired but no one was injured.
Kaieteur News understands as one of the customers wrestled with the gun-toting robber, the magazine for the firearm fell.
The robber then tossed his weapon to his accomplice who attempted to escape but was apprehended by members of the public. He was then taken into custody.
The suspect is 23 and is from Middle Road, La Penitence.
Efforts are being made to apprehend his accomplice.

