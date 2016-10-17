Latest update October 17th, 2016 12:55 AM

2016 Darcy Beckles Bodybuilding Invitational Classic … Cipriani is 2nd in Men's Physique Tall Class

Oct 17, 2016

The Guyanese team that competed at the Darcy Beckles Classic from left, Marlon Bennett, Coel Marks, Videsh Sookram, Ms Junica Pluck, Stephan Yannik Grimes and Caerus Cipriani. Absent is Eustace Abraham

Caerus Cipriani made himself and Guyana proud when he copped the 2nd place in the Tall Class of the Men’s Physique competition at the 2016 Darcy Beckles Bodybuilding Invitational Classic Bikini and Body Fitness Championship which took place on Saturday night last at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in the land of the Flying Fish.
Cipriani became the first Guyanese to ever place second at this event (the highest to date) which attracted 72 athletes from 10 countries including the host; the others were Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Curacao, Guyana, Guadeloupe, Grenada, Dutch St Maarten, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname. The host nation had 35 athletes.
Also performing creditably were Stephan Yannik Grimes who came in 3rd place in Short Class of Men’s Physique; Coel Marks finished 4th place in Short Class of Men’s Physique, while Marlon Bennett did not place in the bodybuilding as well as Canada based, Eustace Abraham.
The lone female athlete, Ms Junica Pluck placed 6th in the Miss Bikini competition. Accompanying the athletes was Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation Executive Member, Videsh Sookram.
Bajan national heavyweight champion Stevenson Belle also known as the local hulk was crowned overall champion.
Over US$20,000 in prizes were handed out to the top athletes at the Central America and Caribbean Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (CACBFF) sanctioned event which also had certified judges from CACBFF officiating.
There were three guest posers in the form of 2011 champion of the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness New York Professional Championships Cedric McMillian; Fred ‘Biggie’ Small, a professional for the past five years who has made it into the top 15 of Mr Olympia twice and Ramon Dodson, a professional in the Men’s Physique.
(F. Wilson)

