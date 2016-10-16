Wu confirmed for December C/bean visit –Ninvalle

Boxing in the Caribbean is about to get a shot in the arm as it has been confirmed that AIBA president Dr. Ching Kuo Wu will visit the region in early December.

AIBA Executive Committee Member and President of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle revealed that Dr. Wu and a high level team from AIBA will visit Barbados on December 11 and 12 to meet with regional administrators.

The AIBA team would also use the occasion to attend the Caribbean Development Tournament. “I received the confirmation last week and it is my belief that the entire Caribbean is elated by the news. I personally see it as a step towards major recovery of the sport in this hemisphere,” Ninvalle said.

While in Barbados Wu is also expected to detail a plan for the development of Caribbean boxing. Back in July, Ninvalle, CARICOM’s first elected EC Member, met with the AIBA president in Tashkent, Uzbekistan where the latter promised to visit the Caribbean later in the year.

Ninvalle stated that Dr. Wu, who will turn 70 on Tuesday, was concerned about the Caribbean and wanted to hold discussions with administrators to see how best AIBA can assist in the development of the sport in the region.

“This visit gives us a chance to take off our gloves and have a free and frank discussion with Dr. Wu.”

Meanwhile, Guyana is scheduled to send a team of 13 boxers, three coaches and three referee/judges to the Caribbean Development Tournament. The boxers would be selected after the Terrence Alli National Open this month end and encamped soon after.