Witness Protection, Whistleblower legislations to be enacted within one year – Attorney-General

Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams reported that the Witness Protection and Whistle-blower Bills will be finalised within a year. He said that the Bills are certain to be tabled before Parliament by December 2017.

The AG reported to media operatives on Friday that the recent consultations have been successful since meaningful input was given by relevant stakeholders.

“I was very happy with the quality of the interventions at those consultations. They were piercing, they were to the point, they showed that a lot of thought was put into the questions and they made useful suggestions, too.”

The Minister said that one of the important recommendations was whether the legislations should apply to cases that occurred within three years prior to its enactment, or whether the period should be extended to cater to matters which occurred in the 2000s.

He said that people may want to whistle-blow on killings which occurred during that crime spree. When asked if the nation can expect additional consultations on the two pieces of legislations, Williams said that it must be remembered that such forums are demanded.

He said that consultations cost money and when they are completed the drafters are required to return to the drawing board to amend them. “All of that delays, but as they say, that is the price of democracy.”

The Whistle-blower Bill was expected to be presented to Parliament since 2013. Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan had said in 2012 while in opposition, that the Bill was high on his party’s agenda. However, the presentation was delayed since cooperation from the People’s Progressive Party Civic government was not forthcoming.

Public consultations on the two Bills began on October 10, last, at the Pegasus Hotel. With the enactment of the Bills, there would be ensured protection for witnesses and their relatives against intimidation and/or physical harm during and after their involvement in court proceedings.

During the first consultation the AG had said that the wrongdoers identified by the government’s forensic audits have not yet faced prosecution due to the state not being in a position to offer protection to witnesses.

The legislations are expected to establish safe houses and assisting participants in taking on new identities to protect them. Recently Ramjattan had said that without the Witness Protection Programme (WPP) it is increasingly difficult for Government to take such matters before the courts as witnesses have refused to give written statements, fearing their lives would be threatened.

Part II of the Draft Bill currently provides for an Administrative Centre to be responsible for the development and management of the WPP. Including in the legislation are mechanisms to determine which persons qualify for protection under the programme and signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the witness and the agency.

To decide on the client’s suitability for protection, the protection arm of the agency of the WPP will have responsibility for submitting reports in this regard.