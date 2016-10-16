Latest update October 16th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Witness Protection, Whistleblower legislations to be enacted within one year – Attorney-General

Oct 16, 2016 News 0

Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams reported that the Witness Protection and Whistle-blower Bills will be finalised within a year. He said that the Bills are certain to be tabled before Parliament by December 2017.

Attorney-General, Basil Williams

Attorney-General,
Basil Williams

The AG reported to media operatives on Friday that the recent consultations have been successful since meaningful input was given by relevant stakeholders.
“I was very happy with the quality of the interventions at those consultations. They were piercing, they were to the point, they showed that a lot of thought was put into the questions and they made useful suggestions, too.”
The Minister said that one of the important recommendations was whether the legislations should apply to cases that occurred within three years prior to its enactment, or whether the period should be extended to cater to matters which occurred in the 2000s.
He said that people may want to whistle-blow on killings which occurred during that crime spree. When asked if the nation can expect additional consultations on the two pieces of legislations, Williams said that it must be remembered that such forums are demanded.
He said that consultations cost money and when they are completed the drafters are required to return to the drawing board to amend them. “All of that delays, but as they say, that is the price of democracy.”
The Whistle-blower Bill was expected to be presented to Parliament since 2013. Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan had said in 2012 while in opposition, that the Bill was high on his party’s agenda. However, the presentation was delayed since cooperation from the People’s Progressive Party Civic government was not forthcoming.
Public consultations on the two Bills began on October 10, last, at the Pegasus Hotel. With the enactment of the Bills, there would be ensured protection for witnesses and their relatives against intimidation and/or physical harm during and after their involvement in court proceedings.
During the first consultation the AG had said that the wrongdoers identified by the government’s forensic audits have not yet faced prosecution due to the state not being in a position to offer protection to witnesses.
The legislations are expected to establish safe houses and assisting participants in taking on new identities to protect them. Recently Ramjattan had said that without the Witness Protection Programme (WPP) it is increasingly difficult for Government to take such matters before the courts as witnesses have refused to give written statements, fearing their lives would be threatened.
Part II of the Draft Bill currently provides for an Administrative Centre to be responsible for the development and management of the WPP. Including in the legislation are mechanisms to determine which persons qualify for protection under the programme and signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the witness and the agency.
To decide on the client’s suitability for protection, the protection arm of the agency of the WPP will have responsibility for submitting reports in this regard.

More in this category

Sports

Bravo, Samuels shine as Windies frustrate Pakistan

Bravo, Samuels shine as Windies frustrate Pakistan

Oct 16, 2016

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Left-hander Darren Bravo and veteran Marlon Samuels missed out on hundreds but their contrasting half-centuries proved the catalyst, as West Indies batted the...
Read More
Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Championship…Defending champs St. Agnes joined by six teams on maximum points

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football...

Oct 16, 2016

E’bo Franchise team not supported by ECB-Forbes Daniels

E’bo Franchise team not supported by ECB-Forbes...

Oct 16, 2016

Garrett, Marcus for tryouts in Portugal

Garrett, Marcus for tryouts in Portugal

Oct 16, 2016

GFA/STAG Premier League 2015/2016 winners receive prizes

GFA/STAG Premier League 2015/2016 winners receive...

Oct 16, 2016

Over 50 entered for Rising Sun Turf and Jumbo Jet race meet

Over 50 entered for Rising Sun Turf and Jumbo Jet...

Oct 16, 2016

NBS 2nd division 40-over cricket …Perez (100), Rutherford (81) lead DCC to record 376-4

NBS 2nd division 40-over cricket …Perez...

Oct 16, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch