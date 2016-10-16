Twins (Bayo) Beer Garden/UCCA U-19…Skeldon into final against No. 72 Cut and Load

The Twins (Bayo) Beer Garden/UCCA under 19 cricket competition for teams in the Upper Corentyne area

has reached the final stage with Skeldon qualifying to play No. 72 Cut and Load in a repeat of the 2015 final.

At the Skeldon ground: Skeldon defeated No. 64 fighting marines by 4 wickets. Batting first No. 64 fighting Marines were bowled out for 102 in 26.5 overs with Vadanand Sugrim 24, Thakurdeo Persaud 20 and Lakram Chunilall 18 being the top scorers. Bowling for Skeldon Afseer Hussain bagged 5 for 30 and Antonio February 4 for 19.

In reply, Skeldon reached 104 for 6 off 20 overs with February returning to blast an unbeaten 52 not out, while Zeikeal Gordon was 19 not out. Mahendra Chaitnarine made 15.

Bowling for No. 64 Fighting Marines, Vadanand Sugrim took 3 for 21 and Stephon Newland 3 for 39 were the top bowlers.

At No. 64: No. 72 All Star defeated No. 64 Fighting Marines by a massive 229 runs in a match reduced to 40 overs per side but failed to qualify for the final. Batting first No. 72 All Star scored 325 runs for 5 off 40 overs with Besham Tulsi hitting his first century at this level with 107 (10×4, 3×6), Khameshwar Chatterpaul 34, Gavin Chaterpal 27 with extras being a healthy 84.

Bowling for No. 64 Stephon Newland took 2 for 46.

In reply, No. 64 Fighting Marines were bowled out for 96 in 15 overs. Tameshwar Persaud 34 and

Harrynauth Chand 10 were the only batsmen to reach double figures. Extras were 36.

Bowling for No. 72 All Star Gavin Chaterpal with 4 for 8 and Tom Baichan 3 for 22 did the damage.

The final is set for October 23 at the No. 72 Cut and Load ground. Lots to eat and drink will be on sale. Admission is free.

This competition is being sponsored by Mr. Bodhnarine Ramlakhan, proprietor of TWINS (Bayo) Beer Garden of Corriverton and is being organized by the UCCA. (Samuel Whyte)