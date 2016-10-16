Top teams registering for Bel Air Lions Domino Tournament

The Lions Club of Bel Air in collaboration with the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) will be staging a massive Competition on Sunday, October 30, at the Lions Civic Centre, Enachu Street, Section ‘N’ Campbellville,

starting at 12:00hrs.

The Competition which is being dubbed the ‘Lions Clash of the Champions’ Tournament will see eighteen teams battle for top honours and they include mixed teams from the Lions fraternity going up against teams affiliated to the GDA as well as those from the corporate community.

The teams that were invited include: Killers,Upper Level, Masters, Scramblers, All Seasons, GGMC, Thunder, Strikers, F&H Supremes, Impressers, Frankies, Lions ‘A’, Spartans, Lions ‘B’, Transport, Freddie’s 6, Police and NIS.

Recently at a launch which was held at the Lions Den and had in attendance Lions Fazal Hamid, SMV Naseer, Yogeshwar Ragbeer, Orlando James and Ramchand Ragbeer, while the GDA representatives included President Faye Joseph and Rodwell Philips, Lion Naseer reminded those present about the primary endeavors of the Lions which is to extend kindness to communities in need in addition to the organisation of sports and games as a specific project to generate revenue to give back.

“Every penny we earn after expenses we are bound to give back to members of the public,” Naseer said.

Joseph speaking at the occasion said they were grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Lions fund raising activity and at the same time seize the chance to further spread the sport, adding that since she became the President of the organisation she has always sought ways and means to advance the sport and take it to a higher level.

In highlighting how far the sport has cpme, she disclosed that the World Body usually hosts an international tournament every two years and Guyana is always represented.

“The sport of Domino has certainly emerged over the years and has gained tremendous popularity in Guyana,” Joseph asserted.

Lion James whose responsibility it is to organise the tournament, in his remarks thanked the GDA for its suport to the cause and extended gratitude to all the sponsors on ioard for seeing the need to offer their assistance in an effort to generate funds to give back to the needy.

The sponsors on board are: Clear Waters, Colin Talbert Contracting Services, ART Sawmilling Enterprise, Hamid’s Hardware, N. James Consultancy, Creative Jewellery & Pawn Shop, Trophy Stall and others.

The winning team will receive $100,000 and a trophy, while second and third placed finishers take away $60,000 and $40,000 respectively, while a special prize will be given to the Most Valuable Player.

Registration forms could be collected from Faye Joseph’s residence at 1223 Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt, Ramchand Auto Spares on Sheriff Street and Ray’s One Stop Auto Spares on Sheriff Street.

The closing date for registration is October 23 and contact could be made to Orlando Jmaes on tele#665-1235 or Rodwell Phillips on tele#686-0632.

The proceeds of the Tournament will be used to support the poor and needy.