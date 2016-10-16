Over 50 entered for Rising Sun Turf and Jumbo Jet race meet

Banks DIH Limited Trophy Stall on board

With the horseracing season in full swing and the Rising Sun and Jumbo Jet horserace meet just one week away, over 50 horses have been entered already for the day of action set for Sunday 23rd October at the Club’s entity Arima Park, Rising Sun, West Coast, Berbice.

Eight races are listed for the day with over $4M in prize monies and trophies at stake.

Closing date for entries has also being extended to Wednesday 19th and no late entries will be accepted after then.

The Jumbo Jet Enterprise, which includes the Jumbo Jet Auto Sale and Stable, is one of the main sponsors. Other main guarantors so far are Banks DIH Limited, Trophy Stall, Chester Fried Chicken of Bush Lot, West Cost, Berbice and the Rising Sun Cattle Ranch.

With most of the bigger horses being rested, the feature event is for horses classified E and lower over 1600M for a total prize package of $1.2M and trophy.

The G1 and lower race has prize monies totaling over $800,000 and trophy over 1400M.

There is a race for animals classified H maiden and I and lower over 1100M for a winning package of $500,000 and trophy.

The two years old Guyana bred animals will continue to show their mettle over 1100M as they compete for the $500,000 and trophy at stake.

The J class race has a winning package of $350,000 and trophy over in another 1100M match up.

The K class event is for a winner’s pocket of $350, 000 and trophy over 1100M and the horses classified L and lower will be galloping over 1100M for the prize package of $300,000 and trophy.

Apart from the riveting day of horseracing that is expected to unfold the organisers has also put forward a number of other attractions on the day including trampoline and bouncy castle for the benefit of the entire family.

The champion jockey, champion stable and champion trainer will all receive trophies and other accolades compliments of Trophy Stall and the organizers.

Interested persons can contact Fazal Habibulla at Chester Fry Bush Lot West Coast Berbice on Telephone No 232-0232 or 657-7010 or Chandu 624-9063 or 608-9063, Sancho on 602-1567 or Jin Jo on 618-7278 for any details or entry. Race time is 13:00 hrs. (Samuel Whyte)