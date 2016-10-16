NSC, GOA support Ninvalle for World Hopes Training Camp

Latest update October 16th, 2016 12:55 AM

The National Sports Commission (NSC) and Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) supported the 11 years and under Caribbean table tennis cadet champion, Kaysan ‘Baby faced assassin’ Ninvalle to facilitate his participation at the World Hopes Training and Selection Camp, October 17-23, 2016, Lima Peru.

Director of Sport, Christopher Jones (second, left) hands over the contribution to the ‘Baby faced assassin’ Kaysan Ninvalle, while GTTA President, Godfrey Munroe (right) and Coach, Linden Johnson (left) also share the moment.

In a Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Press Release, Director of Sports, Christopher Jones indicated that his organisation and Government are committed to developing sports and giving its support to young talent like Ninvalle.
Jones indicated that upon reception of the request for support for Ninvalle from GTTA, he felt compelled and happy to have his entity support. Jones extended best wishes to Ninvalle and his Coach, Linden Johnson in their quest at the World Hopes Selection and Training Camp.
GOA also made a presentation to Ninvalle and Johnson. President and Treasurer of the GOA, K. A. Juman Yassin and Garfield Wiltshire, respectively, handed over a cheque to assist Ninvalle on his sojourn to Lima, Peru.
According to the GTTA Press Release that the association President, Godfrey Munroe submitted, Yassin indicated that he was happy to support Ninvalle since he felt this is the direction he would love to see sports organisations go.
Yassin reportedly praised the GTTA when he said that this direction is positive because it allows the GTTA to synchronise programmes with international federations and put forward programmes for development of young talent.
He touched on the implementation of the National Athlete Development Programme – Table Tennis for Schools Project, which is a collaborative project that will soon be implemented and piloted by the GOA and Government of Guyana.
The release said that this will be done through Government agencies, NSC, GTTA and Guyana Teachers’ Union.
The World Hopes is one of the new projects of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Education & Training Programmes for young talented players in the U-11 age group that have already showcased their abilities and skills in the international arenas and are aspiring candidates Enroute to excellence.
The aim of the project is to promote and work with young talented Players for future success and growth and to bridge the gap in the ITTF Athletes Development Model for the selected age category.
Munroe thanked Jones and Yassin for their organisation’s consideration in responding positively to the GTTA’s request for support.

