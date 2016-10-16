New govt mek Babbie tun li’l boy

All good things must come to an end. That is de truth. Jagdeo was president fuh so long that he think he was god and he mek other people believe that dem is god, too. He best friend, Babbie, was one of dem.

When he was there dem boys never see Babbie in no line or going to an office to justify or rectify or modify anything. He use to have de officers marching to he office and he telling dem what to do and how to do it.

Dem boys did always know that even that would come to an end. Yesterday, dem boys smile when dem see Babbie walking in de GWI compound like pity poe boy. He was summoned just like how he use to summon officials. Van, dem boys ain’t certain if he is West or East, was de man that summon Babbie. He tell him don’t send no manager. “Come youself.”

It had to do wid de money he owe GWI fuh de well in de Sanata compound. When Van, West or East, done wid him he wee wee.

Babbie life mek dem boys remember a story when a wife and she husband were having a serious quarrel, and de husband seh—”Pack you things and…”

Same time de telephone ring. Dem stop de quarrelling and de wife answer de phone. It was she father. De phone was on speaker suh de husband could hear everything he was saying.

After de usual greeting between father and daughter, de father seh, “My daughter, I have transferred $500 million into an account. Give you husband $300 million, and you can have de remainder.”

De man continue, “I sending a 570 Lexus like wha Donald does drive, to you and you husband fuh family use.

After de old man hang up, she tun to she husband and ask, “You seh I should pack my things and do what?”

De husband seh, “Pack you things and give dem to me to wash… I will iron dem when GPL lights come back.”

Talk half and watch how things can change in a flash and in some cases overnight.