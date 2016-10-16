NBS 2nd division 40-over cricket …Perez (100), Rutherford (81) lead DCC to record 376-4

DCC, MSC & GNIC in winner’s row

By Sean Devers

Yesterday at the small GYO ground Raymond scored a responsible ton but the day

belonged to Sherfane Rutherford who clobbered a brutal 31-ball 81 to lead DCC to the highest total as action in the New Building Society (NBS) Second Division 40-overs cricket competition organised by the GCA, continued at three venues.

DCC demolished Third Class by 235 runs, GNIC beat GYO 143 runs and Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) hammered Ace Warriors by eight wickets.

Perez, whose 100 included 10 fours and four sixes, added 125 with schoolboy Sachin Singh (46) before the left-handed Rutherford launched a murderous attack on the bowlers during his 126 second wicket stand with Perez.

Rutherford, who scored a ton in the GCB’s three-day Franchise League, showed no mercy; hitting left arm spinner Trevor Hussein for 18 in his sixth over before Lenny Panchan was clobbered for four sixes and a four by Rutherford in an over which cost 29 as DCC reached 376-4 off 40 overs.

Rutherford’s innings was decorated with seven fours and eight sixes, while Cleon McQueen (44) and Larry Smith (37) chipped in as pacer Keon Bailey took three wickets for Third Class, who fell for 141 in 32 overs.

Bailey (36), Adrian Persaud (32) Panchan, who smashed two sixes and two fours in a cameo 24, offered fight. Dexter George had 4-31, while Rutherford and Ashmead Nedd picked up three wickets each to give DCC victory.

At MSC, pacer Shaquille Mosley (5-31) and part time spinner Marcus Watkins (2-19) dismissed Ace Warriors for 157 despite 61 with five fours and four sixes from Clayon Halley.

The hosts, led by a 110-run second wicket partnership between Floyd Rollins and Joseph Cupidore, romped to victory in 28 overs to register their first win in the competition.

The left-handed Cupidore stroked five fours from 68 balls in his unbeaten 50 after Rollins, who stroked Jonathon Jeffery elegantly through cover, flicked him disdainfully off his legs and magnificently square drove him for three boundaries in the same over, fell for 53 from 76 balls with seven fours.

At GNIC, a classy 67 with 11 fours from Joshua Persaud and 5-30 from off-spinner Gajanan Suknanan, who impressed in the GCB League with the second most wickets (34), spearheaded GNIC to victory.

David Dick (30), Jermaine Grovesnor (32) and Pramchan Sookdeo (23) who put together 63 for the sixth wicket with Persaud saw GNIC to 247-9.

Shiv Parmanand had 4-55 for GYO who fell for 104 despite 31 from skipper Trevon France as the talented Suknanan did the bulk of the damage with the ball.

The competition continues tomorrow.