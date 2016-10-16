Latest update October 16th, 2016 12:55 AM

GFA/STAG Premier League 2015/2016 winners receive prizes

On Friday evening last the Georgetown Football Association presented clubs and players

GFA President, Commander Clifton Hicken (centre) with the outstanding performers and their accolades. (GFA facebook)

of the GFA/STAG Premier League 2015/2016 with their trophies. This will be followed by the issuance cheques to the clubs and individuals at a simple handing over ceremony which is slated for tomorrow Monday at the Police Officers Mess, Eve Leary.
In attendance were President of the Guyana Football Association Wayne Forde, Technical Director of the Guyana Football Federation Ian Greenwood, President of the Georgetown Football Association Commander Clifton Hicken, representative of ANSA McAl Stag brand and executives from the GFF and GFA as well as clubs and players who participated in the tournament.
Among the clubs presented with trophies last evening were Western Tigers FC, Santos FC, Riddim Squad FC, Camptown FC, Northern Rangers FC, Flamingo FC, and Beacon FC.
Individual prices were received by:
Job Caesar- Most promising player of Santos FC
Rommel Legal- Best goal keeper of Western Tigers FC
Samuel Hunt- Best defender of Santos FC
Randolph Wagner- Highest goal scorer of Western Tigers FC
Philip Rowley- Most valuable Player of western tigers FC

