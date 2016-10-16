GFA/STAG Premier League 2015/2016 winners receive prizes

Latest update October 16th, 2016 12:55 AM
On Friday evening last the Georgetown Football Association presented clubs and players
of the GFA/STAG Premier League 2015/2016 with their trophies. This will be followed by the issuance cheques to the clubs and individuals at a simple handing over ceremony which is slated for tomorrow Monday at the Police Officers Mess, Eve Leary.
In attendance were President of the Guyana Football Association Wayne Forde, Technical Director of the Guyana Football Federation Ian Greenwood, President of the Georgetown Football Association Commander Clifton Hicken, representative of ANSA McAl Stag brand and executives from the GFF and GFA as well as clubs and players who participated in the tournament.
Among the clubs presented with trophies last evening were Western Tigers FC, Santos FC, Riddim Squad FC, Camptown FC, Northern Rangers FC, Flamingo FC, and Beacon FC.
Individual prices were received by:
Job Caesar- Most promising player of Santos FC
Rommel Legal- Best goal keeper of Western Tigers FC
Samuel Hunt- Best defender of Santos FC
Randolph Wagner- Highest goal scorer of Western Tigers FC
Philip Rowley- Most valuable Player of western tigers FC
Oct 16, 2016DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Left-hander Darren Bravo and veteran Marlon Samuels missed out on hundreds but their contrasting half-centuries proved the catalyst, as West Indies batted the...
Oct 16, 2016
Oct 16, 2016
Oct 16, 2016
Oct 16, 2016
Oct 16, 2016
Oct 16, 2016
I have not published my numbers in the telephone directory, nor have I ever listed them and my e-mail address in my... more
The government is intent on changing the face of the public service. It is intent on replacing persons whom it feels... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and Senior Fellow at the... more
Political opposition parties are stuck in one gear. They all refuse to accept the good that the other party is doing,... more