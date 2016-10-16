Garrett, Marcus for tryouts in Portugal

-Jaguars’ Bobb and Agard for Deportivo Alves

A mere nine months after he first arrived in Guyana and stated his intention to open an

Academy for young sportsmen and women, Guyana born Alex Bunbury through the Alex Bunbury Sports and Academics Academy (ABSAA) is already making his presence felt.

On Friday, during a Press Briefing at the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, Bunbury announced to the media that local football stars Jeremy Garrett and Shemika Marcus will be attending tryouts at the world famous football club Sporting Lisbon of Portugal in November.

Bunbury, whose brainchild it is to open an Academy right here in Guyana told the gathering of media operatives, family members, relatives of the two selectees and well wishers that, “Sporting will be giving two of our players, one female and a male the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be in a professional environment.”

He said 16 years old Jeremy Garrett will be going to Sporting Academy, the number one Academy in the world currently, adding that he would like young men like him to be the future of the sport in Guyana.

According to Bunbury, who is a Canadian Football Hall of Fame inductee, Garrett is a young man who not only excels on the field, but off the field academically as well.

“This is crucial for us, this is our future. When we find young people like this we are going to give them opportunities, ABSAA is going to give them opportunities. I am going to use my name and my recognition to open those doors for these young people. I have been blessed to have that opportunity and that is a responsibility I take seriously and that’s why in Portugal I knocked on the door and said we have talent here,” Bunbury told those in attendance.

The Canadian football legend said Sporting is willing to work with ABSAA to provide more opportunities for young people so the two now have a responsibility to go there and showcase their God given abilities, not only what they can do on the field, but what they can do off the field and from that it can open the flood gates.

Bunbury noted that the selection of Marcus shows that they are willing to provide the same opportunity for her.

“Shemika is 19 years of age and exhibits the same qualities so we want to showcase that we are not only doing this for boys, but doing it for young ladies as well”.

Garrett in a brief address thanked the entity for securing a golden opportunity for him, declaring that while his parents did not want him to participate in the sport, he doesn’t regret the path he took to get to this point.

He further stated that he gave up his ambition to pursue athletics due to his deep love for the sport.

Marcus in her remarks expressed similar sentiments to that of Garrett and thanked ABSAA for the once in a lifetime opportunity as well as the persons involved in fostering her ability in the sport.

Additionally, Bunbury revealed that Golden Jaguars internationals Trayon Bobb and Shaquille Agard will also be attending tryouts with European outfit Deportivo Alves.

He further disclosed, “We want to bring two of my former teams here in Guyana, West Ham United and Marítimo to play in July 2017 we are working on that as we speak and we are going to try to put together an all-star team so we will have three teams playing.”

“We came here to do the deeds and we need your support. We are not always going to get things 100 % right, but our intentions are good and we want to see Guyana flourish”.

He believed the chance of having the teams play in Guyana will create the opportunity for the country to be showcased to the world, especially through the visiting fans experience.