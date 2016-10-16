Floodlights overcome Bush Lot United SC in T20 fixture

Led by a fine half century by Yunnis Yusuf, Floodlights defeated Bush Lot United Sports Club of West Berbice by five wickets in a T20 fixture played on Saturday night at Demerara Cricket Club.

Yunnis struck six fours and fours sixes before he was caught off Rajbance Hemraj for 53 as Floodlights successfully chased 143, ending on 144-5 off the last ball of the innings.

Floodlights reply got off to a slow start with Yusuf and Ramo Malone managing 45 in eight overs mainly due to some steady bowling by the visitors. But as the asking rate continued to increased the duo took their chances to keep their team in the hunt; Malone struck four fours and one six before he was lbw to Joel Dilchand for 31, while Yusuf clobbered six fours and four maximums before he was dismissed.

Christopher Barnwell was then run out for eight, while Patrick Khan (03) and Khalid Baksh (06) fell cheaply, however Toolsie Sahadeo remained unbeaten on 15 to see Floodlight home. Hemraj claimed 3-34 and Dilchand 1-34.

Earlier, Asgar Matabheek struck four fours and two sixes in a top score of 40 and added 56 with Kris Ramnarine after opener Yuvindra Boodhoo was taken off Patrick Khan for seven. Ramnarine was bowled by Surendra Nauth for 21 (2×6), while Hemraj made 29 (2×4,1×6) and Dilchand 12 not out. Barnwell, Khan, Nauth, Baksh and Malone took one wicket each.

Hemraj was given the player-of the-game award for Bush Lot United SC who was sponsored by Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, while Yusuf took the said prize for the winners. Floodlight received a trophy. The game was sponsorsed by Trophy Stall. (Zaheer Mohamed)