Eon Caesar was never part of Safewatch INC

Yesterday, in a Kaieteur News article headlined, “New Oil and Gas Association President fingered

in multimillion-dollar VAT fraud” contained some serious inaccuracies to the extent that the report has impugned the character of a city businessman.

The company implicated in the matter is Safewatch Inc. However Eon Caesar was named as the head of this company, a mistake that threatened to hurt the reputation of Mr Caesar’s business.

Mr Caesar does not own or have any affiliation with the company Safewatch Inc. He never conducted business or have any business affiliations with Mr. Bobby Gossai Jr, the man who is serving on the Oil and Gas Association.

Mr Gossai was at one time Secretary of the Guyana Gold Board where he was found by auditors to have conducted some fraudulent activities. Mr Caesar was never awarded any contracts, neither did he do any work in relation to the Guyana Gold Board.

“SAFEWAY SECURITY is a duly registered business with all the proper documentations inclusive of registration for Value Added Tax (VAT) with the Guyana Revenue Authority,” Mr Caesar said when contacted.

“Above all, our VAT and tax information are currently up to date and can be verified by the Guyana Revenue Authority,” he said. This was verified by Kaieteur News.

“The article published by Kaieteur News has no factual basis and the information provided about me was complete and utter falsehood! The writer of the article obviously never did any research, because had he or she done due diligence he would never link my company or myself to such a libelous article,” Me Caesar added.

This publication stated that the owner of Safewatch is Eon Caesar, who also serves as the Head of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA). The error resulted from the similarity of the names of the two companies.

Caesar is not the owner of Safewatch Inc. He is the CEO of a different company, Safeway Security.

“My character has been put into disrepute by this unprofessional journalistic article. I therefore DEMAND a full retraction of the said article linking my company and myself to Bobby Gossai Jr and the Guyana Gold Board and Safewatch Inc,” Mr Caesar said.

Kaieteur News sincerely apologizes for any harm this error may have incurred and retracts any insinuation or allegation that might have been leveled against Mr Caesar.