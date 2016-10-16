Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Championship…Defending champs St. Agnes joined by six teams on maximum points

Defending champion of the Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Championship, St. Angela’s, made it two wins from as many matches as play in the competition continued yesterday at the Banks DIH ground, Thirst Park.

Also, in victory row to gain the maximum points from their allotment of matches were West Ruimveldt, Tucville, North Georgetown, Marian Academy, Stella Maris and South Ruimveldt.

Yesterday’s full results are seen below:

Game-1

St. Stephen’s-3 vs Comenius Primary-1

St. Stephens’s scorers

Omali Xavier-14th and 26th

Jequan Cole-28th

Comenius scorer

Own Goal-29th

Game-2

South Ruimveldt-4 vs F.E. Pollard-0

Antonio Leitch-1st and 2nd

John Simon-7th

Treyvon Duncan-14th

Game-3

St. Agnes-4 vs Rama Krishna-0

Nikhail Carter-13th and 22nd

David Xavier-1st

Antawn McKay-27th

Game-4

Stella Maris-1 vs Redeemer-0

Dakari Douglas-15th

Game-5

North Georgetown-5 vs School of the Nation’s-0

Shaquan Walters-11th and 24th

Nigel Lowe-17th

Aken DeSantos-21st

Kellon King-33rd

Game-6

Marian Academy-1 vs Success Elementary-0

Malik Darker-22nd

Game-7

Tucville Primary-1 vs St. Ambrose-0

Jamal Embrack-14th

Game-8

St. Angela’s-2 vs St. Gabriel’s-0

Antwoine Vincent-1st

Seon Cato-14th

Game-9

Enterprise-2 vs St. Margaret’s-3

St. Margaret’s scorers

Mickelle Andrews-1st and 28th

Joshua Abel-29th

Enterprise scorers

Shamar Richardson-3rd

Own Goal-17th

Game-10

West Ruimveldt-4 vs J.E. Burnham-0

Tyrese John-8th

Jermaine Park-10th

Tafrel McAllister-15th

Kenneth Gordon-19th

Game-11

St. Pius-1 vs Winfer Gardens-1

Winfer Scorer

Calvin Bowling-9th

St. Pius Scorer

Kaden Wellington-13th

Game-12

Mae’s Primary-2 vs Smith Memorial-0

Joshua Bentick-22nd

Own Goal-26th