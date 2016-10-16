Latest update October 16th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Championship…Defending champs St. Agnes joined by six teams on maximum points

Oct 16, 2016 Sports 0

Defending champion of the Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Championship, St. Angela’s, made it two wins from as many matches as play in the competition continued yesterday at the Banks DIH ground, Thirst Park.

Players from J.E. Burnham and West Ruimveldt battle for possession in their clash which the latter won at Thirst Park yesterday.

Players from J.E. Burnham and West Ruimveldt battle for possession in their clash which the latter won at Thirst Park yesterday.

Also, in victory row to gain the maximum points from their allotment of matches were West Ruimveldt, Tucville, North Georgetown, Marian Academy, Stella Maris and South Ruimveldt.

Yesterday’s full results are seen below:

Game-1

St. Stephen’s-3 vs Comenius Primary-1

St. Stephens’s scorers

Omali Xavier-14th and 26th

Jequan Cole-28th

Comenius scorer

Own Goal-29th

Game-2

South Ruimveldt-4 vs F.E. Pollard-0

Antonio Leitch-1st and 2nd

John Simon-7th

Treyvon Duncan-14th

Game-3

Part of the action between St. Pius and Winfer Gardens yesterday at Thirst Park.

Part of the action between St. Pius and Winfer Gardens yesterday at Thirst Park.

St. Agnes-4 vs Rama Krishna-0

Nikhail Carter-13th and 22nd

David Xavier-1st

Antawn McKay-27th

Game-4

Stella Maris-1 vs Redeemer-0

Dakari Douglas-15th

Game-5

North Georgetown-5 vs School of the Nation’s-0

Shaquan Walters-11th and 24th

Nigel Lowe-17th

Aken DeSantos-21st

Kellon King-33rd

Game-6

Marian Academy-1 vs Success Elementary-0

Malik Darker-22nd

Game-7

Tucville Primary-1 vs St. Ambrose-0

Jamal Embrack-14th

Game-8

St. Angela’s-2 vs St. Gabriel’s-0

Antwoine Vincent-1st

Seon Cato-14th

Game-9

Enterprise-2 vs St. Margaret’s-3

St. Margaret’s scorers

Mickelle Andrews-1st and 28th

Joshua Abel-29th

Enterprise scorers

Shamar Richardson-3rd

Own Goal-17th

Game-10

West Ruimveldt-4 vs J.E. Burnham-0

Tyrese John-8th

Jermaine Park-10th

Tafrel McAllister-15th

Kenneth Gordon-19th

Game-11

St. Pius-1 vs Winfer Gardens-1

Winfer Scorer

Calvin Bowling-9th

St. Pius Scorer

Kaden Wellington-13th

Game-12

Mae’s Primary-2 vs Smith Memorial-0

Joshua Bentick-22nd

Own Goal-26th

pnt

More in this category

Sports

Bravo, Samuels shine as Windies frustrate Pakistan

Bravo, Samuels shine as Windies frustrate Pakistan

Oct 16, 2016

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Left-hander Darren Bravo and veteran Marlon Samuels missed out on hundreds but their contrasting half-centuries proved the catalyst, as West Indies batted the...
Read More
Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Championship…Defending champs St. Agnes joined by six teams on maximum points

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football...

Oct 16, 2016

E’bo Franchise team not supported by ECB-Forbes Daniels

E’bo Franchise team not supported by ECB-Forbes...

Oct 16, 2016

Garrett, Marcus for tryouts in Portugal

Garrett, Marcus for tryouts in Portugal

Oct 16, 2016

GFA/STAG Premier League 2015/2016 winners receive prizes

GFA/STAG Premier League 2015/2016 winners receive...

Oct 16, 2016

Over 50 entered for Rising Sun Turf and Jumbo Jet race meet

Over 50 entered for Rising Sun Turf and Jumbo Jet...

Oct 16, 2016

NBS 2nd division 40-over cricket …Perez (100), Rutherford (81) lead DCC to record 376-4

NBS 2nd division 40-over cricket …Perez...

Oct 16, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch