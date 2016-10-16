Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Championship…Defending champs St. Agnes joined by six teams on maximum points

Latest update October 16th, 2016 12:55 AM
Defending champion of the Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Championship, St. Angela’s, made it two wins from as many matches as play in the competition continued yesterday at the Banks DIH ground, Thirst Park.
Also, in victory row to gain the maximum points from their allotment of matches were West Ruimveldt, Tucville, North Georgetown, Marian Academy, Stella Maris and South Ruimveldt.
Yesterday’s full results are seen below:
Game-1
St. Stephen’s-3 vs Comenius Primary-1
St. Stephens’s scorers
Omali Xavier-14th and 26th
Jequan Cole-28th
Comenius scorer
Own Goal-29th
Game-2
South Ruimveldt-4 vs F.E. Pollard-0
Antonio Leitch-1st and 2nd
John Simon-7th
Treyvon Duncan-14th
Game-3
St. Agnes-4 vs Rama Krishna-0
Nikhail Carter-13th and 22nd
David Xavier-1st
Antawn McKay-27th
Game-4
Stella Maris-1 vs Redeemer-0
Dakari Douglas-15th
Game-5
North Georgetown-5 vs School of the Nation’s-0
Shaquan Walters-11th and 24th
Nigel Lowe-17th
Aken DeSantos-21st
Kellon King-33rd
Game-6
Marian Academy-1 vs Success Elementary-0
Malik Darker-22nd
Game-7
Tucville Primary-1 vs St. Ambrose-0
Jamal Embrack-14th
Game-8
St. Angela’s-2 vs St. Gabriel’s-0
Antwoine Vincent-1st
Seon Cato-14th
Game-9
Enterprise-2 vs St. Margaret’s-3
St. Margaret’s scorers
Mickelle Andrews-1st and 28th
Joshua Abel-29th
Enterprise scorers
Shamar Richardson-3rd
Own Goal-17th
Game-10
West Ruimveldt-4 vs J.E. Burnham-0
Tyrese John-8th
Jermaine Park-10th
Tafrel McAllister-15th
Kenneth Gordon-19th
Game-11
St. Pius-1 vs Winfer Gardens-1
Winfer Scorer
Calvin Bowling-9th
St. Pius Scorer
Kaden Wellington-13th
Game-12
Mae’s Primary-2 vs Smith Memorial-0
Joshua Bentick-22nd
Own Goal-26th
