AG unhappy with Chancellor’s powers

Oct 16, 2016 News 0

…accuses PPP of creating dictatorship in judiciary

Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, on Friday during a press conference

Attorney-General, Basil Williams

Attorney-General,
Basil Williams

at the Ministry’s chambers, blamed the former People’s Progressive Party Civic government for creating the only dictatorship in a judiciary within the Commonwealth Caribbean.
The AG said that the PPP/C had abused its power by virtue of the party’s majority in the National Assembly in 2005, when it amended the High Court Act and transferred administrative powers from the office of the Chief Justice to the Chancellor’s office.
The amendment was assented to by then President Bharrat Jagdeo and passed into law.
Williams listed five effects which the amendment had on the judiciary. The first was that the Chancellor would have absolute control of matters from the Magistrates’ Court to the Court of Appeal.
Secondly, the Chancellor was allowed to sit on a case in which he had influenced the appointment of Magistrate or Judge. Also, the Chancellor, being the head of the Judicial Service Commission, has an influential role in the appointment of magistrates and judges except the Chief Justice.
The Attorney General said that it may be apposite that the Chief Justice is in no relationship with her Puisne Judges but was perfectly placed as a buffer, or check and balance to the power and influence of the Chancellor on judges of the High Court, before the amendment.
As a result of these changes, Williams said that Article 127 of the Constitution would be effectively dealing with only one office; that of the Chancellor with respect to that appointment.
He said that the amendments made to the High Court Act resulted in the removal of the division of the administrative powers between the offices of Chief Justice and Chancellor and the consolidation of all powers in the office of the Chancellor.
In effect, Williams said that the PPP/C created the only dictatorship in the judiciary in the Commonwealth Caribbean.
Williams said that bringing this issue to light relates to the contention of the previous government that the A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance for Change coalition government is abusing power.
“This is an outrage and when they were prompted to do that, we debated it in parliament and we warned them about going that route. But they pushed it through with their majority. What do you have? There is no check and balance.”
The AG said that the office of Chief Justice had all its powers removed from it. He said that the amendment affects the question when leaders have to discuss under Article 127 as to who will be Chancellor and who would be Chief Justice.
“Because the PPP had concentrated all the powers in the office of the Chancellor, whenever that office came up for discussion, whether under Mr. Corbin who was the leader previously and Mr. Granger who took over, the PPP always insisted on having its candidate pushed forward for Chancellor.”
Williams said that when Robert Corbin was leader of the opposition, there was a push by his party for former Chief Justice (ag) Ian Chang to be chancellor. The then President Bharrat Jagdeo did not support the move.
When asked if Guyana can expect an amendment now to restore the checks and balance to the judiciary, Williams said, “My own belief is, for agreements to be reached under Article 127 of our constitution in respect of these offices, you need to restore that balance.”
He told this publication that all that is needed to fix the problem is for a simple majority in parliament to vote in favour of restoring the balance of administrative powers between the two judicial positions.
He said that when the right time comes his government will go ahead and follow the requisite procedures to have the High Court Act restored to what it was before.

