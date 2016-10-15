Wolf Challenge Cup…

Wellman, Regal, Parika Defenders and Albion through to semis

Regal, Wellman, Parika Defenders and Albion have booked their places in the semifinals of the Wolf’s Challenge Cup after recording victories in their respective quarterfinals on Sunday last.

Wellman defeated Wolf’s Warriors by 39 runs. Batting first, Wellman scored 165-8 from their allotment of 20 overs.

Latchman Kallicharran made 46 while Ken Dindayal got 26. B. Hassan and H. Dhanraj picked up two wickets each. Wolf Warriors Masters were bowled out for 126. Eon Lovell (2-12), Latchman Kallicharran (2-21) and Lakeram Singh (2-21) were the main wicket takers for Wellman with only Ragunandan Narine 23 and Hassan 22 showing any resistance. Regal Masters defeated Fisherman Masters by seven wickets. After taking first strike, Fisherman’s Masters were bowled out for a paltry 103 in the 19th over. Troy Kippings and Raymond Harper claimed four wickets each while Shaheed Mohamed picked up two; Jagdesh Persaud and R. Wilson made 20 runs apiece.

Regal responded with 104-3 in 13.3 overs. Fazleem Mohamed struck 64 and Eon Abel 34. B. Heeralall snared 2-13. Parika Defenders overcame H.S Masters by six wickets. H.S Masters got to 145-4 taking first strike. Basil Bidasie made 37 and Ricky Persaud 22; Fazil Mohamed had 2-18. Defenders responded with 146-4 in 17 overs. D, Singh stroked 65 and Ucil Armstrong 29.

Albion Masters beat Superior Woods by five wickets. Superior Woods batted first and managed 164/6. Fazal Ally made 53 while Rudolph Rodrigues hit 31. Ramlinggum Mangali snared 3-28 while Veerapen Moonsammy had 2-12. In reply, Albion led by 67 from Moonsammy and 37 from John Sumair finished on 168-5 in 18 overs.

Ron Johnson grabbed 4-16. In the semi finals which will be played at DCC tomorrow, Wellman will play Parika Defenders on Pitch One at 10:00hrs while on Pitch Two also at 10:00hrs Regal Masters will battle Albion Masters. The final will be contested on October 23 at DCC.

In the open category; semi-final one will see Speed Boat taking on Wolf Warriors on Pitch One and Regal All-Stars will face Herstelling Raiders on Pitch Two from 13:00hrs. Trophy Stall Angels, Wellwoman, 4R Lioness and Enterprise Divas will contest the female semifinals on October 23.