Uitvlugt Warriors and Beavers are latest winners; matches continue this weekend

-WDFA/STAG Senior League

Competition in the Stag sponsored West Demerara Football Association Senior league will kick on this weekend at the Den Amstel Community ground with two matches today and tomorrow.

From 14:00hrs today, Stewartville will come up against Jetty Gunners with the feature match between Eagles and Pouderoyen. Tomorrow at the same times, Den Amstel will oppose Wales United while Young Achievers will take on Beavers.

In last weekend’s results, Uitvlugt Warriors trounced Vegea Boys 3-1, Young Achievers and Eagles battled to a 2-2 draw on Sunday while on Saturday, Pouderoyen drew with Stewartville 1-1 while Beavers ran away 4-0 winners over Jetty Gunners.

Uitvlugt Warriors took the lead against Vegea Boys in the 24th minute through a Daniel Floyd goal but two minutes later the score was evened when Vegea Boys’ Teion Moore rocked the nets.

But Uitvlugt retook the lead three minutes later when Jermaine Accra scored in the 29th minute and they never looked back. The deal was sealed in the 52nd minute through a Keion Duke goal.

Eagles had jumped ahead of Young Achievers by a 2-0 margin compliments of goals from Seon Miller in the 23rd minute and Alkeba Black in the 65th minute. But Young Achievers hit back with a Lloyd Prince double in the 79th and 89th minute to walk away with an even share of the points.

Beavers in their 4-0 blanking of Jettey Gunners were led by goals from Troy Lewis (6th), Lenroy Semple (69th) and Gavin Anderson in the 74th and 78th minute. Pouderoyen had to come from behind to draw with Stewartville which had taken the lead on 20 minutes on account of Orett Stephenson’s strike.

Pouderoyen neutralized that advantage in the 33rd minute when Morgan Denny found the back of the nets.