Sunburst brand continues support for Stephen Vieira

Continental Agencies under its Sunburst brand remained steadfast in its support for Stephen ‘Valentino Rossi’ Vieira after handing over a cheque for an undisclosed sum to the Superbike star to offset his preparation cost leading into the final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) scheduled to be staged on November 13, at the South Dakota Circuit.

Confidential Secretary of the Company Sharon Blackman handed over the cheque to Vieira in the presence of Company Secretary Mohamed Ally and Office Manager Chaitnarine Brignandan, during a simple ceremony that was conducted in the entity’s Boardroom yesterday.

Ally, who made remarks on behalf of the Company, spoke of the long association with Vieira, referring to him as a very good ambassador who has been their ace rider over the years.

”Stephen we are very proud of him, he has made us proud and I’m confident that he will continue to make us proud and because of this we have decided to continue our sponsorship of him,” Ally said.

Vieira in his response thanked the Company for its continued support and pledged to do everything in his power to continue to make them proud. He said Continental Agencies under its Sunburst brand has always been there for him and his payback is to dominate the Championship and regain his title.

Commenting on his chances of recapturing the crown, Vieira disclosed that he is bent on getting more seat time and ensuring that his Kawasaki ZX6R is in prime condition to fend off the anticipated challenges.

Questioned on the opposition Vieira was very mindful of the abilities of riders such as Elliott and Matthew Vieira, but reckoned that with good preparation and a reliable machine no one could beat him.

”Matthew, who leads the points standing, is very good at home, while I’ve been very good in the other countries that the Championship has been staged, but I believe that the more seat time I get it will make me more comfortable and competitive come November 13.”

He added that this year he was a bit unlucky suffering mechanical problems, but assured his following that come race day he will be prepared to upstage the opposition and regain his title.

Additionally, Vieira confirmed that at least two riders from North America will be coming here to participate in the Meet and this according to him will allow them to have a true assessment of where they are in terms of their ability.

He then thanked Sunburst for its continued support to his career and promised an excellent performance come race day.