Specialist claim Faye Joseph four-game dominoes title

Specialist chalked up 31 games to win the final of the Faye Joseph four-game dominoes title on Wednesday night at Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt. Spartons placed second with 27 games while Phantom finished third on 24.

Keon Ambrose and Phillip Sergeant made eight games apiece for the winners who drew the bye to the final, while Deon Duncan and Desmond Thompson got seven each for Spartons. Gilbert Mendonca and Shellon Nicholson chalked up eight each for Phantom.

Phantom won the semi final encounter with 38 games ahead of Spartons 32 and Mix Up 29.

Shellon Nicholson made eight and Rawl Cameron seven for Phantom; Leroy Edwards and Desmond Thompson marked eight apiece for Spartons while Andre Foo and Clearance Whitehead made eight each for Mix Up.

The winning team collected $50,000, runner up $20,000 and Phantom $10,000. Meanwhile, New Amsterdam dominoes team will be hosting an 18-team tournament tomorrow at Naie Bar, Angoy’s Avenue starting at 13:00hrs.

Entrance fee is $10,000 and the winning team will take home $140,000, runner up $50,000 and third place $20,000. The feature game of the day will see Georgetown, West Berbice and Corentyne battling for supremacy.

Teams can contact Mark Wiltshire on 665 5855 for more information.