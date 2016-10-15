Latest update October 15th, 2016 12:55 AM

RHTY&SC/Beharry say no tournament bowls off tomorrow at Blairmont

The historic Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) organised Beharry Say No/Say Yes 5/5 cricket tournament bowls off tomorrow at the Blairmont Cricket Ground with the West Berbice Zone which would be the first of four Zonal rounds that would be played before the grand final on November 13, next.
Three teams from each Zone would advance to the finals and get a chance to win the top prize of $150,000 and the Say No/ Say Yes trophy.
Secretary/CEO of the RHTY&SC, Hilbert Foster is expected to deliver opening remarks to the teams before tomorrow’s action on the importance of youths saying No to drugs, crime, suicide and Yes to Education, Life and Sports.
Each team in the tournament would also receive copies of the Club’s Youth Information booklet, posters and educational brochures as part of the Say No/Say Yes promotion.
The teams taking part in the West Berbice Zone are Achievers ‘B’, Bush Lot Rising Star, Bush Lot United, Weldaad, D’ Edward, No. 5, Cotton Tree, Die Hard, D’ Edward ‘B’, Blairmont Centre and Achievers ‘A’.
Each team is only allowed two first division players and are expected to be at the venue by 08:30hrs as the first match bowls off at 09:30hrs sharp. Two matches would be played at the same time and the fixture for the opening round are as follows Achievers ‘B’ vs Bush Lot Rising Star, Bush Lot United vs Weldaad, D’ Edward ‘A’ vs D’ Edward ‘B’, No 5 vs Blairmont Centre and Cotton Tree Die Hard vs Achievers ‘A’.
Teams: D’ Edward ‘B’ – N. Taikarran, Gansie Lalsa, R. Gavin, P. Sannassi, L. Singh, C. France, D. Mill, M. Dyal, D. Persaud, C. James, T. Andrew, L. Salsa, I. Salsa.
Cotton Tree Die Hard – Nashad Gafoor, Roshan Gafoor, Pooran Persaud, Jagdeo Persaud, Nick Ramsaroop, Abdool Suban, Waqvir Hassan, Romesh Boodram, Shook Saffie, Abzal Haroon, Ishawar Singh, Kevin Sewthal.
D’ Edward ‘A’ – Jaipaul Heeralall, Keith Fraser, Dextar Jones, Heeralall Bridgelall, Eon Abel, Ritesh Bridgelall, Devindra Lalsa, Toney Ramanan, Mahadeo Persaud, Dainauth Persaud, Christian France, Rickey Moore, Navin Rampersaud, Devindra Singh, Ahaf Khan.
Bush Lot – Rajbance Hemraj, Asgar Mahabeek, Dhanraj Ganesh, Christopher Bissoon, Asad Ishawk, Joel Dilchand, Herall Darsan, Srikan Neelkant, Nicholas Shivrattan, Ryan Thakurram, Balkarran Jaikarran, Rajiv Kishun, Agnadeo Sooklall, Yuvendra Budhoo, Tamesh Persaud.
Achievers A – Sherwin McPherson, Rennizion Mitchell, Colin Grant, Steffon Adams, Raffel Estraido, Randy Wade, Timzey Phillips, Lennard Williams, Cladus Fraser, Leon Andrews, Joseph Nicholson, Allan Johnson,
Achievers B – Andrew Dutchin, Carlston Nurce, Rendell Bobb, Brian Johnson, Richie Daniels, Titus Webster, Trevette Carmichael, Christopher Harry, Natasha Gangoo, Sammy Adams, Darius Joseph,
Bush Lot United – Glenroy Fraser – Captain, Nivendra Persaud – Vice Captain, Javed Saywack, Imran Khan, Winston Joseph, Joshua Fraser, Renny Innis, Clayton Grant, Hanskumar Singh, Bhaskar Ramduwar, Dellon Joseph, Peter Reid, Somdat Bharrat, Ronaldo Bhola.
Weldaad Lions – Glenford Fordyce, Windell Fordyce, Eric Fordyce, Roston Lindo, Rundell Dannel, Troy Miller, Rennay Casey, Enoch Carmichael, Uriel Dannel, Juramine David, Carson Saul, Lindon Davidson.

