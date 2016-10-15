Prison officer on self bail for assaulting girl, 17

Latest update October 15th, 2016 12:55 AM
George Solomon was on Thursday placed on self bail after he appeared before Magistrate Brendon Glasford, to answer to a charge of assault.
It is alleged that on October 7, last, at the 44 Minibus Park, he unlawfully assaulted Kia Grant.
According to Police Prosecutor Preston John, the defendant and Grant are not known to each other. He said that on the day in question, Solomon approached Grant while she was standing on the bus park with her mother and pointed his hand in her face and a scuffle ensued.
The prosecutor said that the defendant then told the young lady, “You see them hard card you does want gave me.”
The matter was then reported to the police station and the defendant was arrested and charged.
Attorney George Thomas asked for the prison officer to be released on bail because he is not a flight risk.
The matter was adjourned to October 18, and assigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
