North Georgetown’s Zone 1, 3 tie for ‘Champion of Champions’ title

Latest update October 15th, 2016 12:55 AM
North Georgetown’s Zone 1 and Zone 3 tied for the District’s ‘Champion of Champions’ title yesterday at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary when they brought the curtains down on their preliminaries for the National Schools’ Championships.
Zone 1 won the track title with 489 points and finished second in the field events competition on 459 points while Zone 3 claimed the field contest with 459 points and finished second in the track competition on 428 points.
A number of points is allotted to the winners of each zone and tallied for the overall winner at the end. In the final analysis, both zones finished on a similar number of points overall after the calculation was completed since they shared the athletics title.
Zone 2 was third and Zone 4 fourth in the competition that was among the ‘best of the best’ in the North Georgetown District 11 Zone to select the team for the upcoming National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships.
