Linden Enterprise Network celebrates Agriculture Month

Latest update October 15th, 2016 12:55 AM
Linden Enterprise Network in collaboration with Minister of Housing, Valerie Patterson, launched “Plant a tree” initiative to commemorate Agriculture Month.
According to Chairman of LEN, Klensil Grenville, the organisation is taking the initiative to give back something to the community.
“So we decided to purchase some plants from NAREI and from some other persons who are farmers and distribute them to the community for free.”
Grenville said that as a trial they distributed over 100 fruit plants and it was well accepted by the community so they decided to distribute some more.
“We have been able to get 1000 more plants, including some vegetables from a Mr. Isaacs, a farmer.”
