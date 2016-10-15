Ituni identified for ABSAA



Ituni, a small community located on the long trail from Linden to Kwakwan and rich in bauxite deposit is the location designated to host the Alex Bunbury Sports and Academics Academy (ABSAA).

Yesterday, during a Press Conference that was held at the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, Minister within the Ministry of Education Nicolette Henry announced that Ituni is being earmarked as the site where the proposed ABSAA will be constructed, making it Guyana’s first modern multipurpose sport and educational facility.

Henry, who has responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport told the gathering that included Alex Bunbury, his brother Samuel Bunbury, National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman Ivan Persaud, Women’s Football Association President Charmine Wade and ABSAA Secretary James Paul Snr, that “the government is extremely happy to be a part of it, the plan is to have a plot of land located in the Ituni area given to this project where a modern state of the art facility is intended to be located to meet the needs of many Guyanese in the various sporting disciplines”.

Henry said Bunbury’s story is one of inspiration, to show if you invest in young people and provide them with opportunities what can become of them, adding that through the initiative, she is looking forward to the emergence of many more Alex Bunburys.

She took the opportunity on behalf of the Government to applaud Bunbury on the creation of the initiative and promised that they will stand able and ready to be an active partner in ensuring that the project becomes a reality.

In response to the question of how the Government views the proposal and what it means to them, the Minister said “It provides an excellent opportunity to have exposure that is second to none. There is great potential in this, from what I understand our young people right here in Guyana would be able to have the type of exposure that other young people around the world are having that puts them at an advantage. So it will certainly reduce the disparity and bring our young people closer to that place where they can perform at a comparable level”.

Responding to the question of what other form of assistance the Government is willing to offer beside the land, Minister Henry said they are working in collaboration with the ABSAA to have the land available and the groundwork laid, but noted that whatever else is needed after that will evolve overtime.

She added that government’s support will emerge as the project evolves, informing that the agreement is not cast in stone.

”If they are opportunities for us to support beyond having a site and a location available, government will chip in because it is important. It aligns well with the government’s strategic objective of providing opportunities and infrastructure for people, not only in sports, but many other areas that young people are engaged,” Henry posited.

She stated that as the initiative evolves it is expected that government’s contribution would evolve as well. According to the Minister she could not say x, y and z, but as things roll out there will be many opportunities for them to seize and make good use of.

On the question of whether there will be any provision for funding for the project in the 2017 budget, she replied by saying that the current policy for funding sports is through subventions and currently there are no provisions for the project in the upcoming financial plan, but did not rule out the possibility of support being extended through the current framework.

Bunbury in his presentation affirmed that the project is not solely geared towards football, but caters for the adaptation of other disciplines.

”Everyone that is participating in sports, this facility and this initiative is for them. It will give them a safe haven so that they can express themselves, grow and become the next Alex Bunbury and go beyond that. I am not here for football or politics I am here for the love of my country and the love of young people. Ituni where we visited yesterday is absolutely gorgeous, it’s in the interior and it will serve people if we get this right and do this it’s going to be phenomenal for Guyana. There is still a lot of work to be done, but this is a stepping stone for something marvelous,” Bunbury declared.

In answer to the query of the likely start of construction and if there is a timeline for the project to be completed, he said the objective is not really about the timeframe, but more importantly it is about doing it the right way, being transparent, ensuring that all the ‘T’s’ are crossed and the ‘I’s’ dotted.

He underscored the importance of the process being transparent and above board for the government, adding that getting the support of the Government was critical for the initiative’s execution.

”We had to do our due diligence and provide tangible data and things that they can see the vision that we put in front of them so I will be remiss to say a specific timeframe, but we are doing everything to make it transparent and hopefully we will have a timeframe setup in a short period of time”

Persaud said “I am extremely happy to be here in what is an historic day for sports in Guyana. I think I say this on behalf of all the other commissioners of the NSC who are not here today. One of the only things we are asking and hoping that this project would provide a safe environment, a place where talented athletes of Guyana can come together and not wonder about the colour of their skin or any other religious belief they may have and be able to be motivated in this environment to do the best they can, to follow a career path that will include educational sports, something which we have always been longing for in Guyana”

He said after speaking to Bunbury and his team, he left with the sense that the project is going to be the start of an initiation school where elite athletes can begin. “I am also proud to sit as the Chairman of the NSC knowing that our honorable Minister really endorsed this programme and being a valued partner in this whole scenario of sports in Guyana.

He congratulated the Minister for taking up the mantle and representing the NSC and by extension the Ministry.