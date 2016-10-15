Hot plate buses still running amok at city bus park

The Mayor and City Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has implemented a new queue system at bus parks in Georgetown to reduce the daily chaos and congestion.

The Mayor and City Council had indicated that the City Constabulary will also implement a monitoring and a security system to prevent “hot plating” whereby bus operators load passengers outside of the authorised area.

However the order created by the council was short-lived, as bus operators seem to be stuck in their old ways. Checks by Kaieteur News revealed that some bus operators continue to load their vehicles in this illegal manner. Many are refusing to join the line, choosing to buck the system.

Many persons have complained of being victims of robberies due to the congestion caused by these buses. They have lost their phones, purses, wallets and other valuables. Some minibus operators stated that the lawlessness will continue, noting that traffic police fresh out of training school are usually ignored and senior traffic ranks are willfully turning a blind eye to the anarchy.

During the daylight hours there is a noticeable police and city constabulary presence in the Stabroek area. These ranks however, are not as visible during hours of darkness, when most hot plate operators turn the city bus parks into a free for all.

The Mayor and City Council exacerbated the problem when it decided to remove the queues from in front of Stabroek Market square. This area houses the Routes 41, 45 and 46 bus operators and allows for an orderly system of loading. This is no more.

Early in February, City Hall deployed City Constabulary ranks onto the streets for traffic management. The ranks have been directing traffic in the city with a special focus on commercial areas.

City Hall said that with a batch of its own officers responsible for traffic law enforcement on the streets and bus parks of Georgetown, it will complement the Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Department and there can be order in the public transport system.