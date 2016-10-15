Latest update October 15th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Essequibo rapist gets 25 years

Oct 15, 2016 News 0

There was wailing and hollering on Thursday in the Suddie High court after Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry sentenced 47-year-old, Leroy Smith, to 25 years’ imprisonment for raping his 63-year-old neighbour in February 2015.
Smith was also implicated in the rape of a 63-year-old woman of Richmond Housing Scheme, in April 2015. He was charged in July of the said year.
The case which first began in the magistrate court was later thrown over to the high court and that was where Smith was able to obtain bail after an appeal was granted by a judge in the high court. That bail was granted in the amount of $400,000 thousand dollars.
On Thursday jurors returned a guilty verdict. Similarly, after Thursday’s sentencing, Smith’s two lawyers indicated to justice Sewnarine-Beharry that they had intentions of appealing the case and sought bail, but their request was denied.
At the sentencing, Smith wailed and collapsed in the dock after learning of his sentencing. Smith’s wife and one of his neighbours were present in court.
A medical report which was tendered in court suggested that the victim had abrasions to her neck, chest and vagina.
The police said that Smith raped the woman on April 20, 2015, at her Richmond, Essequibo resident.
The police had also charged Smith with burglary but after advice was sought, that charge was dropped.
Previously, a mentally challenged woman had accused him of raping her. Smith has always maintained his innocence.

More in this category

Sports

Ituni identified for ABSAA

Ituni identified for ABSAA

Oct 15, 2016

  Ituni, a small community located on the long trail from Linden to Kwakwan and rich in bauxite deposit is the location designated to host the Alex Bunbury Sports and Academics Academy (ABSAA)....
Read More
Windies A square series after crushing victory

Windies A square series after crushing victory

Oct 15, 2016

Pakistan v West Indies, 1st Test, Dubai, 2nd day…

Pakistan v West Indies, 1st Test, Dubai, 2nd...

Oct 15, 2016

Specialist claim Faye Joseph four-game dominoes title

Specialist claim Faye Joseph four-game dominoes...

Oct 15, 2016

Sunburst brand continues support for Stephen Vieira

Sunburst brand continues support for Stephen...

Oct 15, 2016

District 5 Mahaicony/Berbice Champion of Champions Athletics Meet

District 5 Mahaicony/Berbice Champion of...

Oct 15, 2016

Uitvlugt Warriors and Beavers are latest winners; matches continue this weekend

Uitvlugt Warriors and Beavers are latest winners;...

Oct 15, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch