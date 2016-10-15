District 5 Mahaicony/Berbice Champion of Champions Athletics Meet

Latest update October 15th, 2016 12:55 AM
Mahaicony Secondary are repeat champs
Defending champions, Mahaicony Secondary School, on Thursday last staved off spirited challenges from Fort Wellington and Bush Lot Secondaries to retain championship status when the District Five, Mahaicony – Berbice Champion of Champions annual Athletics Meeting was tagged at the Mahaicony Playground.
The champs tally after the final race of the day was 537 points with Fort Wellington amassing 444 followed by Bush Lot with 404 points.
The success of the ever improving Fort Wellington Secondary School has been attributed to the performances of a number of athletes who are members of the Flames Athletics Club which is coached by former national athlete, Keisha Burnette of Hopetown.
Fort Wellington fielded a team at the 2016 Penn Relays in the USA, and won the 4x100m relay in the small school category.
The large crowd on hand witnessed outstanding performances by National Under-14 Champion Athlete, Matthew Gorden, representing Bush Lot Secondary in the 400m, 800m and 1500m meters races, as well as anchoring them in the relays.
Other outstanding performances came from Fort Wellington’s Okemmy Porter in the U-18 category competing in the 400m, 800m and 1500m events, respectively.
On the distaff side, Ronella Chapman also of Fort Wellington turned outstanding performances by winning the 100m and 200m sprints and also anchored her team in the relay.
Rosignol’s Shontay George, competing in the Under-14 category for girls, won the 100m, 200m, 400m and anchored her school ton the relay.
Oct 15, 2016Ituni, a small community located on the long trail from Linden to Kwakwan and rich in bauxite deposit is the location designated to host the Alex Bunbury Sports and Academics Academy (ABSAA)....
Oct 15, 2016
Oct 15, 2016
Oct 15, 2016
Oct 15, 2016
Oct 15, 2016
Oct 15, 2016
Major-General Joe Singh is currently investigating the accusations by a broadcaster in Essequibo against two members... more
There is a problem on board the ship of State. It is not mutiny but it is sure heading into chaos. There are too many... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and Senior Fellow at the... more
By Adam Harris Adam Harris This past week the government announced that it was going to do something about the... more