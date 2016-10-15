Dem boys seh…Suriname police mek Dataram wee wee

Barry was on a drug charge. He had top lawyer who go to de High Court and apply fuh bail. Bail was granted. Dem man was going to court all through de trial. De mistake de magistrate mek was to announce that she gun hand down she decision next week.

Barry tell dem boys he ain’t waiting fuh anybody mek decision fuh he. He is he own big man and he can do wha he want. On de day when de magistrate ready to hand down she decision she didn’t see Barry nowhere in de court room.

When she ask de lawyer fuh Barry de lawyer seh, “You honour me ain’t see Barry meself. Wherever he deh or wheh he gone he didn’t tell me.

De magistrate seh alright I gun give him 60 months behind he back and I gun mek he pay $164 million. When Barry hear that decision he tell he friends if she de magistrate know how much thing he got to sell to pay that fine. That is when he run.

Nobody did know wheh he run until yesterday when dem hear how de Suriname police find him. Dem boys hear when de police storm de house Barry freeze and de wee wee flow.

De Suriname police seh he had on a polo jeans and a green shirt.

Dem ask him his name and instead of him answer de question he beg dem not to treat him like Roger. He beg dem to send him to Guyana and not to Trinidad. He tell dem he don’t want to fly from Paramaribo to Piarco.

He tell de police, dem boys hear, how he would be looking out de window and he expect to see Guyana Marriott and not Trinidad Hyatt. From de Hyatt he got another short flight to a place call Miami and that flight don’t have window seat. All he got is two big strong man wid suit sitting down on both sides.

Dem boys seh is not Barry alone gun end up in jail. Soulja Bai plan to send nuff of dem to jail very soon. Gossai is one.

Talk half and don’t hold you breath to welcome Barry home at Lot 12.