October 15th, 2016

Courts Pee Wee Sch. F'ball resumes today

The second round of group fixtures in the 5th annual Court’s Pee-Wee Primary Schools football Championship will be played today, at the Banks DIH ground, Thirst Park. Just as the opening day, another twelve games will be played with the first encounter set to start at 10:00hrs.
In the opening round of fixtures at 10:00hrs, St. Stephen’s Primary will clash with Comenius, while South Ruimveldt square off against F.E. Pollard. At 10:45hrs, St. Agnes go up against Rama Krishna, while Stella Maris engages Redeemer. The fifth and sixth fixtures at 11:30hrs will see North Georgetown versus School of the Nations and Marian Academy collide with Success Elementary, while Tucville Primary will match skills with St. Ambrose and defending champion St. Angela’s lock horns with St. Gabriel’s at 12:15hrs.
At 13:00hrs, Enterprise and St. Margaret’s battle, while West Ruimveldt and J.E. Burnham clash, before St. Pius take on Winfer Gardens and Mae’s Primary tackle Smith Memorial in the final two encounters at 13:45hrs,
The event which runs from October 8-November 19 features twenty-four schools competing in a round-robin format. On conclusion of the group stage, the top two teams from each group as well as the best four third placed teams will advance to the round of 16 knock-out stage.
Following the conclusion of the round of 16, the eight schools that lose will compete for positions nine through 16 until the end of the event. The winning school will take away the championship trophy, medals, a set of team uniforms and certificates, while the runner-up will receive the second place trophy, medals, six footballs and certificates.
The third placed side will collect a trophy, four balls and certificates, while fourth placed will be presented with a trophy and certificates. The most discipline team will also be presented with a trophy, while the Most Valuable Player, Highest Goalscorer and Best Goalkeeper will each receive a trophy and football cleats.

