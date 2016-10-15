BCB/NBS Second Division Tourney…

Latest update October 15th, 2016 12:55 AM

Tucber Park and Rose Hall Town Bakewell to clash in final
An exciting contest is anticipated when Tucber Park of New Amsterdam and Rose Hall Town Bakewell clash in the long awaited final of the 2015 New Building Society Limited 40-overs second-division cricket competition for teams affiliated to the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB).
Some one hundred teams contested the tournament which was delayed due to a number of challenges; the final is now set for the Albion Sports Complex tomorrow starting from 11:00hrs. Tucber Park will be led by National Coach Julian Moore and have in their lineup, former national U-19 pacer Niall Smith, Joel Seitaram, Steve Deonarine, Hakeem Hinds and the hard hitting Keon De Jesus.
Rose Hall Town Bakewell will be spearheaded by James Fraser and include Delbert Hicks, Khemraj Mahadeo, Michael Rengasami, off spinner Collis Butts, national youth pacer Sylus Tyndall and left arm spinner Ravi Narine.
Tucber Park – Julian Moore (captain/coach), Steve Deonarine, Hakeem Hinds, Keon DeJesus, Joel Seitaram, Chetram Persaud, Nial Smith, Ameer Seecharran, Trevan Caesar, Omar Weatherspoon, Lookpaul Sahadeo, Leon Swammy, Teron Sampson and Deon Sinclair. Kellon Henry is the Manager.
Rose Hall Town – James Fraser (captain), Delbert Hicks (player/coach), Khemraj Mahadeo, Michael Rengasami, Ravi Narine, Sylus Tyndall, Mark Papannah, Surendra Kissoondyal, Randolph Lewis, Collis Butts, Simon Naidu, John Mankarran and Joel Pike.
The BCB is extending thanks to the New Building Society Ltd. for their continued support over the years. A release from the entity stated that a number of international players would have played in this competition in recent years. The Board has also expressed gratitude to the print and electronic media for their continued coverage of Berbice cricket.

