Another unidentified body found at Mahaicony

Latest update October 15th, 2016 12:55 AM
The body of another unidentified male, who appeared to be in his late 40’s and of African descent, was found yesterday evening floating in a trench at Drill, Mahaicony.
A source in that area said that the body had visible marks and his intestines was protruding.
Investigations into the matter are ongoing.
