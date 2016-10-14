Walter ‘Boyd’ Moore retires from international football

Defender Walter Moore will retire from international football after appearing in 103 games for Guyana at all levels. The 32-year-old made the announcement after a 4-2 loss to visiting Jamaica eliminated the Golden Jaguars from the

2016/17 Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup.

”I have been playing football for my country since 1999 from the youth level till the senior level today,” said Moore, who has played in 18 World Cup qualifiers. “I am 32-years-old with over 100 caps to my name and I feel now is the best time for me to step away from Guyana football in order to give the kids a chance at international football. It has been a pleasure to play for Guyana and I loved playing for Guyana.”

”I would like to thank the Guyanese people for all their support throughout the years; it means so much to me. I appreciate everyone that has cheered us on and will never forget these moments.”

Moore, a member of Caledonia AIA’s CFU Club Championship title-winning side in 2012, says while he won’t be contributing on the field, there are other ways that he can assist the Guyana cause.

”Stepping away from the football does not mean I am turning my back on Guyana,” the FF Jaro standout stressed. “I am still committed to helping the youngsters gain opportunities in Europe and other places overseas. So I am available to help the country moving forward.”

Moore competed for Guyana for more than a decade and was part of numerous memorable moments. He was a member of the squad that got past Bermuda, Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago to advance to the third round of CONCACAF qualifying for the 2014 FIFA World Cup; the farthest the nation ever advanced in the competition.

The former FC Vostok player plans to continue his club career and is already looking at future options.

”I have a few offers in India, Kazakhstan and where I play in Finland,” finished Moore. “But for now, I am not thinking of that, I just want to relax with my family.” (CONCACAF)