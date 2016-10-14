Trophy Stall annual Golf tourney to be contested tomorrow

The 7th annual Trophy Stall sponsored Golf tournament is set to be contested tomorrow at the hub of the sport in Guyana, Lusignan Golf Course, East Coast Demerara. Trophy Stall is a leading supplier of trophies in Guyana,

and the tournament is always a highlight of golfers.

When the competition was played in 2014, the Flights format was employed and it was a resounding success as then golfers were able to adequately prepare for the Guyana Open that followed within weeks.

Last year’s tournament was conducted using the Open Medal Play System and the winner was Roberto Grissi 27/63; 2nd – Laksmana Ramroop 26/63; 3rd – Richard Haniff 16/65; Best Gross (and 4th) – Sam Harry 11/67; and Nearest to The Pin (16″) – Kassim Khan.

Other close contenders were Deanand Bissessar 28/69; Mahendra Bhagwandin 23/71, and Mark Lashley 24/71. Keen rivalry is anticipated tomorrow and is likely to bring new winners in the top places.

Club President Oncar Ramroop thanked Mr. Sunich for continuing to include golfing in his annual contributions apart from the many sports disciplines in Guyana. Tee-off is scheduled for 12:30hrs and the public is invited to come out and enjoy the game, free of charge.

For those interested in understanding and learning the game, here is a quick brief on Handicaps.

A handicap is the number of points the player gets as an advantage, and is subtracted from the player’s gross score to determine his or her net score, which is used to evaluate how winners are placed.

For example, consider two players of handicap 10 and 20. If they both score a gross of 80 strokes, then the 10 handicap player is given a net of 70 strokes, while the 20 handicap player is given a net of 60 strokes. Thus the higher handicap player would win.

But generally, the lower the golfer’s handicap the more skilful the golfer is, so that though the handicap is low, a golfer can still outperform the player with the higher handicap. Consider two players one of handicap 5 and the other of handicap 25.

If the lower handicapper scores a gross of 70 (which is typical) giving him or her a net of 65, and the 25-handicapper scores a gross of 100 (which is also typical) giving him or her a net of 75, then the 5-handicapper has outperformed the 25-handicapper even though there was a 20 points advantage given to the higher handicapper.

So the handicap helps to give a measure of comfort to the weaker player, that he or she can still enjoy the game and have a chance of winning, though competing against more skilful golfers.